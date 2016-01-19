* Investors return to markets to buy at lows
* Saudi petchems firm as oil prices stabilise
* Egypt posts second day of solid gains
* Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan surges after earnings
* Blue-chip banks support Abu Dhabi
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, Jan 19 Major Middle East bourses climbed
more than 2 percent on Tuesday after global oil and equity
markets stabilised, encouraging investors to buy stocks with
beaten-down valuations.
The Saudi index, which had tumbled 20 percent since
the end of last year, jumped 4.0 percent to 5,746 points. One of
the top performers was Southern Province Cement, a
mid-cap materials company, which rocketed 9.8 percent after it
reported a 21.6 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit.
Other mid-caps in various sectors also carried the bourse
higher. Bupa Arabia was up 8.7 percent after the
insurer reported a 69 percent jump in quarterly profit.
Nevertheless, fund managers said that with oil prices still
vulnerable to further falls and global bourses shaky, it was too
early to call a bottom for Gulf markets.
"The rebound in small and mid-cap stocks, or so-called
speculative stocks, does not categorise today's performance as a
rally," said Natheer al Mahdi, head of Saudi mutual funds at
Riyad Capital.
"We are not out of the woods. And we are certainly out of
the oasis, when the region was awash with petrodollars," said a
Jeddah-based investment adviser. "We are entering an era where
companies are dealing with higher expenses, slowing demand and
less support from the government."
Most Saudi banks have now reported fourth-quarter earnings,
coming in mostly in line with expectations.
Alinma Bank jumped 5.6 percent after reporting a
16.3 percent hike in fourth-quarter net profit to 386 million
riyals ($103 million); analysts polled by Reuters had forecast
on average 367.8 million riyals.
Riyad Bank traded up 1.4 percent after it posted a
19.7 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit, which was in line
with expectations. Saudi British Bank rose 0.2
percent; the affiliate of HSBC posted a 3.1 percent
drop in fourth-quarter net profit to 939 million riyals.
Analysts had forecast 1.04 billion riyals.
Petrochemical stocks firmed as Brent oil pulled away from
its 12-year trough. Advanced Petrochemical was up 6.7
percent.
"Advanced plants have proven to be among the most efficient
petrochemical facilities launched in the kingdom in the last
decade," a note by Kuwait's NBK Capital said. The company offers
attractive valuations and dividends, it added.
In Cairo, the main index traded up 2.6 percent to
6,097 points, trimming this year's losses to 13.0 percent. With
global headwinds abating for now, non-Egyptian Arab investors
returned to the markets and were net buyers, bourse data showed.
"A break over the 6,300 level will prove that this rebound
has legs," said a Cairo-based trader.
Amer Group was the top gainer, surging 11.4
percent to 0.39 Egyptian pound after the company's board decided
to buy back 125 million shares at a price of 0.43 pound,
according to a bourse statement.
Orascom Telecom jumped 5.5 percent, its second day
of solid gains. The conglomerate, which has holdings across
various industries, is expanding into financial services.
QATAR, UAE
In Qatar, the index rocketed 5.5 percent. Masraf Al
Rayan surged 9.7 percent and was the best-performing
stock. Qatar's second-largest bank by market value reported a 3
percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit to 559 million riyals
($153.5 million), compared to analysts' forecast of 553 million
riyals.
Qatar Gas Transport, which was added to MSCI's
emerging markets index in November, surged 7.9 percent as both
foreign and local investors bought back, said one trader.
Dubai's stock index rose 3.3 percent as builder
Arabtec and Amlak Finance each rose more
than 10.0 percent.
Abu Dhabi's bourse climbed 2.5 percent as investors
bought blue-chip stocks. First Gulf Bank and Abu Dhabi
Commercial Bank rose 5.3 and 2.4 percent respectively,
in their second day of gains.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index jumped 4.0 percent to 5,746 points.
EGYPT
* The index climbed 2.6 percent to 6,097 points.
QATAR
* The index rocketed 5.5 percent to 8,987 points.
DUBAI
* The index rose 3.3 percent to 2,766 points.
ABU DHABI
The index was up 2.5 percent to 3,889 points.
OMAN
* The index was flat at 4,982 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged up 0.6 percent to 5,084 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index fell 1.7 percent to 1,176 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia/Mark Heinrich)