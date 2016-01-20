DUBAI Jan 20 Middle East stock markets may weaken on Wednesday after oil prices came under resumed pressure from oversupply worries and Asian bourses tumbled.

Asian share markets were in full retreat as MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan sank 2.1 percent to a fresh 2011 low. Brent crude pulled away from Monday's trough but remained weak, down 2.1 percent at $28.16 in early Asian trade.

Most major Middle East bourses rebounded on Tuesday, showing some investors were willing to buy beaten-down stocks now that valuations are attractive. But fund managers say that with oil prices still vulnerable to further falls and global bourses shaky, it is too early to call a bottom for Gulf markets.

The rally in Saudi speculative stocks of the past two sessions may lose steam, though traders may continue to react to quarterly earnings.

Arab National Bank may fall after it reported disappointing results; it made a net profit of 594.4 million riyals ($158.5 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, a 5.5 percent fall. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average a profit of 691.2 million riyals. The lender is down 8.0 percent this year.

Saudi construction firm Khodari may see selling pressure after it had swung to a fourth-quarter loss as margins and revenue fell and financial charges increased. The company made a loss of 1.04 million riyals; it had reported a loss for the third quarter. The stock is down 29 percent in 2016.

And Al Tayyar Travel Group posted a 6.9 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit to 215 million riyals; analysts at Aljazira Capital and Osool & Bakheet Investment Co had expected 286.3 million riyals and 296.4 million riyals.

"Filtering out the leaner companies that are able to adapt to the changing operating environment, because of the scale-back in government subsidies, will be the theme for this season and even more so in the first quarter of 2016," said Natheer al- Mahdi, head of Saudi mutual funds at Riyad Capital.

Qatar Insurance may attract some buying after reporting a 57.8 percent jump in net profit for the fourth quarter to 350.4 million riyals ($96.2 million); QNB Financial Services had forecast 108.3 million riyals. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)