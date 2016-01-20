* Saudi posts lowest close since March 2011
* Petchems battered as oil prices resume decline
* Egypt tumbles 5.3 pct as foreign funds exit
* Dubai, Abu Dhabi fall to 28-month lows
* Qatar Insurance down but outperforms after Q4 earnings
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, Jan 20 Middle East stock markets plunged
to multi-year lows again on Wednesday, with the Saudi market
losing 5 percent of its value, in response to a fresh drop in
oil prices and global equities.
With valuations and dividend yields now looking attractive
by global standards, major Middle Eastern markets had rebounded
on Tuesday. Wednesday's losses erased those gains and underlined
the fragility of investor sentiment, amid uncertainty over how
Gulf oil exporting economies can cope with an era of cheap oil.
Riyadh's index sank 5.0 percent to 5,460 points, the
lowest close since March 2011. It has lost 21 percent so far
this year. Petrochemical blue chip Saudi Basic Industries
slumped 6.0 percent.
Al Tayyar, a traditional play on rising consumer
spending in Saudi Arabia, tumbled 9.0 percent. The tourism and
travel group posted a 6.9 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit
to 215 million riyals ($57.3 million); analysts at Aljazira
Capital and Osool & Bakheet Investment Co had expected 286.3
million riyals and 296.4 million riyals.
Khodari, a construction firm, slumped 9.7 percent
after it swung to a fourth-quarter loss as margins and revenue
fell and financial charges increased.
All major banks fell more than 2.0 percent. Arab National
Bank plunged 8.7 percent after posting a quarterly net
profit of 594.4 million riyals, a 5.5 percent fall; analysts
polled by Reuters had forecast an average 691.2 million riyals.
Standard & Poor's said on Wednesday it foresaw increasingly
difficult operating conditions for Saudi banks over the next two
years, because of pressure on government spending and the impact
on the domestic economy.
"We expect credit growth will contract to mid-single digits,
given the strong correlation between oil prices, government
spending, and credit growth," said S&P analyst Suha Urgan.
In Egypt, the main index slumped 5.3 percent in
response to Asian stock markets' decline. Orascom Telecom
fell 8.6 percent, wiping out all of Tuesday's 5.5
percent gain, and was the most traded stock.
Foreign investors, who have been exiting positions in Cairo
stocks for more than a week, were again net sellers on
Wednesday, bourse data showed. Commercial International Bank
and Global Telecom , two favourites of
foreign funds, each tumbled 8.7 percent.
UAE, QATAR
The Dubai and Abu Dhabi bourses both tumbled to 28-month
lows. Dubai plunged 4.6 percent; the two most traded
stocks were builders Arabtec and Drake & Scull
, declining 7.7 and 7.8 percent respectively. Drake
posted a record low close.
Abu Dhabi's bourse slumped 3.1 percent, taking its
2016 losses to 12.5 percent. Small and mid-cap stocks were
battered as local investors dumped shares indiscriminately. Dana
Gas, the most traded stock, plummeted 9.5 percent.
"The stock markets are fickle and vulnerable to swings in
oil prices," said an Abu Dhabi trader. "Tuesday's rebound lost
its bounce because we are back to the same macroeconomic worries
which have plagued equity markets from the start of the year."
In Qatar, the index was down 3.3 percent after
rocketing more than 5.0 percent on Tuesday. Gulf International
Services, an oil driller, tumbled 6.8 percent.
Qatar Insurance fell 0.8 percent after reporting a
57.8 percent jump in net profit for the fourth quarter to 350.4
million riyals ($96.2 million); QNB Financial Services had
forecast 108.3 million riyals.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index plunged 5.0 percent to 5,460 points.
EGYPT
* The index tumbled 5.3 percent to 5,777 points.
DUBAI
* The index slumped 4.6 percent to 2,639 points.
ABU DHABI
The index fell 3.1 percent to 3,768 points.
QATAR
* The index retreated 3.3 percent to 8,689 points.
OMAN
* The index declined 1.8 percent to 4,891 points.
KUWAIT
* The index traded down 2.0 percent to 4,985 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slid 0.6 percent to 1,168 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia and Catherine Evans)