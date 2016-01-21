DUBAI Jan 21 Middle East stock markets may edge
up on Thursday in line with rebounding Asian bourses, though
concern about slumping oil prices and uncertainty over the
strength of the global economy are likely to prevent any major
recovery for now.
Although Wall Street fell sharply overnight, MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is
1.4 percent higher while Japan's Nikkei average has
added 1.5 percent.
"On one hand you have negative sentiment from lower oil
prices and worries about China's slowdown infecting emerging
markets, and on the other hand you have earnings results that
are broadly in line with expectations," said a portfolio manager
in Riyadh. Some prominent Saudi companies have beat expectations
in the past 24 hours.
Savola Group, the country's largest food products
company, reported an 18.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter net
profit, beating analysts' forecasts. Net profit was 515.3
million riyals ($137.3 million); analysts had on average
forecast 478.5 million riyals.
Emaar Economic City, a heavily traded stock,
reported a 129 percent increase in fourth-quarter earnings.
Saudi Telecom Co, however, reported a 20.2 percent
fall in fourth-quarter profit. Net earnings came in at 1.95
billion riyals ($520 million); analysts had forecast STC would
make 2.36 billion riyals. The blue-chip stock is down 13.5
percent in 2016.
Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden), the Gulf's
largest miner, reported results that were below expectations; it
made a net loss of 5.7 million riyals. Ma'aden said no dividend
would be paid for fiscal 2015 as the company was still in the
process of developing and financing its major projects.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)