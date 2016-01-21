* Petchems pull Saudi bourse slightly higher in late trade

* Emaar Economic City surges after Q4 earnings

* Dubai, Abu Dhabi fall further to new 28-month lows

* Real-estate development companies main drag on Qatar

* Egypt falls to September 2015 low

By Celine Aswad

DUBAI, Jan 21 Most Middle Eastern bourses fell on Thursday as investors remained worried by the chronic weakness of oil prices and declines in international bourses, but Saudi Arabia's stock index edged up on the back of petrochemical shares.

A petchems rally in the final hour of trade helped pull the Saudi index up 114 points from its intra-day low of 5,349 points, its lowest level since March 2011. It closed 0.1 percent higher at 5,464 points.

Saudi Basic Industries, the largest petrochemcical firm, bounced up 1.7 percent to 61.75 riyals, well off its session low of 59.50 riyals. The stock is down 19.5 percent year-to-date.

"The swing factor in the markets is oil, because although technical analysis shows that the majority of stocks are in oversold territory, as long as Brent remains below $30 investors will have no confidence in any type of analysis," said a Jeddah-based portfolio manager.

Brent has lost 26 percent in January, on track for its biggest monthly fall since 2008. Economists think Saudi Arabia's state budget, announced last month, was based on an average Brent price of about $40 per barrel. If Brent stays below $30, the government could be pressed into more spending cuts.

Saudi companies are coming under pressure as they announce fourth-quarter earnings. Savola Group plunged 6.6 percent despite reporting an 18.6 percent rise in net profit, which was 515.3 million riyals ($137.3 million); analysts had on average forecast 478.5 million riyals.

Saudi Telecom Co fell in early trade but ended up 0.9 percent. It reported a 20.2 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit. Net earnings were 1.95 billion riyals; analysts had forecast 2.36 billion riyals.

Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden) climbed 2.5 percent despite reporting results below expectations; it made a net loss of 5.7 million riyals. Ma'aden said no dividend would be paid for 2015.

Fawaz Alhokair Co plunged 8.4 percent after the retailer reported a 14.2 percent fall in third-quarter net profit. Earnings were 91.2 million riyals.

"We believe the disappointing results were mainly due to the adverse impact of foreign exchange volatility, which hurt international revenue and margins," NCB Capital said in a note on Alhokair. NCB Capital had expected the company to make a quarterly profit of 130 million riyals.

But Emaar Economic City, a heavily traded mid-cap industrial land developer, rose 5.3 percent after the company reported a 129 percent increase in fourth-quarter earnings.

Dubai's index traded down 0.6 percent to 2,622 points, a new 28-month low. Air Arabia fell 3.4 percent to its lowest close since July 2013; contractor Drake and Scull tumbled 2.6 percent to a record low.

But builder Arabtec advanced 1.9 percent, trimming its 2016 losses to 6.3 percent.

Abu Dhabi's bourse gave up early, minor gains and slid 0.8 percent to a fresh 28-month low. Blue-chip lenders First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi were down 2.9 and 1.4 percent respectively.

But mid-tier energy-related companies Dana Gas and Abu Dhabi National Energy ended on a high note, advancing 5.3 and 7.7 percent.

In Doha, the index fell 1.2 percent with the sell-off concentrated in real estate developers. The biggest loser in the sector was large-cap Barwa Real Estate, down 5.3 percent.

EGYPT

In Cairo, the main index fell 1.1 percent to 5,713 points, the lowest close since September 2013, as foreign funds continued to exit.

"In Cairo the stock market is being dealt a double blow," said a Cairo-based trader. "On one hand, foreign managers are rotating out of stocks and into safe-haven assets or cash, and then there are the Arab investors who are not willing to commit to the region because of oil."

Talaat Mostafa Group, a real estate investment firm favoured by foreign funds, declined 4.1 percent.

(Editing by Andrew Torchia and Raissa Kasolowsky)