DUBAI Jan 25 Gulf stock markets look set to
stabilise on Monday as oil prices extended gains and Asian
bourses pulled further away from multi-year lows.
Brent crude advanced 1.3 percent to $32.59 in early
Asian trade. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan traded up 1.2 percent, putting
further distance between a four-year low plumbed last week.
Gulf equity markets have tumbled to such an extent this year
that many stocks are considered cheap by traders and fund
managers, even after Sunday's bourse rebound. The Dubai, Abu
Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi and Kuwait benchmarks are all down more than
10 percent in 2016.
"The recent price correction has led to downward valuation
adjustments," said Santhosh Balakrishnan, senior analyst at
Riyad Capital. "This means there are ample amount of stocks that
offer attractive price-to-earnings and dividend yields."
Saudi Arabia's fourth-quarter earnings season has ended. The
combined profits of the kingdom's listed companies shrunk 16.1
percent from the same period last year, according to Riyadh's
NCB Capital. The firm said results were also 29 percent below
analysts' average forecasts.
Petrochemical companies were the worst performers, while
banking and food sectors were the best.
But the real pain from the subsidy cuts in electricity,
water and feedstock, which were introduced after the kingdom
announced its budget in late December, will be reflected in the
earnings for the first quarter of 2016.
"These (Q4) results revealed how companies fared in an era
of cheap oil prices," said Balakrishnan. "But the next set of
results will uncover the real impact of those subsidy cutbacks."
More United Arab Emirates banks are expected to announce
quarterly earnings later this week. The only major Emirati
lender to have reported is Emirates NBD (ENBD), its 74
percent quarterly profit jump beating expectations. The stock is
down 10.1 percent this year.
"Despite seeing a bit of softness in overall banking
activities in 2015 and expecting the trend to continue into
2016, we still maintain our bullish stance on ENBD," said a note
by Egyptian firm Naeem Brokerage.
If ENBD is a harbinger for how other banks performed in the
final quarter of 2015, then the sector should find some buying
support.
Egypt's stock market will be closed for a holiday on Monday.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Matt Smith)