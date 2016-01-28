DUBAI Jan 28 Middle East bourses may firm on Thursday as oil prices hold above $30 a barrel, while some banks in the United Arab Emirates could fall out of favour after posting profit declines.

Brent futures surged 4 percent on Wednesday after Russian officials said they should talk to Saudi Arabia and other OPEC countries about output cuts to bolster oil prices. Though prices have come back down slightly to $32.73, they are still holding above the psychologically-important $30 floor.

"If Brent fails to show any clear breakout over the critical resistance at $33.90 per barrel then Gulf markets will be shackled and trade in a narrow range," said Shiv Prakash, a senior analyst at Abu Dhabi's NBAD Securities.

With earnings season ongoing in most Gulf countries, investors should get some guidance on companies' performance in an era of low oil prices.

National Bank of Abu Dhabi could face selling pressure after the UAE's largest lender by assets reported a 24.5 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, hit by higher provisions and lower revenues.

Shares in Mashreq may also struggle after Dubai's third-biggest bank by assets posted a 13.7 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit late Wednesday. ID:nD5N0ZU01P]

The stock is down 2.4 percent in 2016. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Matt Smith)