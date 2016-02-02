DUBAI Feb 2 Stock markets in the Middle East
may consolidate with a weak bias on Tuesday after oil resumed
falling because of concern about a supply glut and contracting
Chinese manufacturing data for January.
Brent crude futures have dropped 2.0 percent to
$33.54 in early Asian trade, after falling 4.9 percent in the
previous session. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan is down 0.4 percent.
However, any drops in Gulf markets may be limited by the
fact that some longer-term investors who bought back blue chips
with high dividend yields during the region's recent rally may
hang on to receive the dividends in the next few months.
"Oil hovering around $30 is the new normal - as long as
there is no break below that price, then equity markets in the
region will trade narrowly," said a Jeddah-based trader.
Abu Dhabi's bourse may slip on Tuesday following
Monday's 1.3 percent rise, which was almost entirely on the back
of jumps in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and First Gulf
Bank following their fourth-quarter earnings.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)