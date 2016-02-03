DUBAI Feb 3 Gulf stock markets may have a weak tone again on Wednesday after oil prices continued sliding and Asian bourses dropped sharply following a sizeable fall by Wall Street.

Brent futures are below $33 per barrel, extending their losses so far this week to more than 6 percent, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is down 2.1 percent on the day.

Bargain-hunting lifted Dubai's index well off its intra-day lows on Tuesday, and the panic seen in the Gulf early this month has eased, with investors now much more willing to buy individual stocks in response to positive news such as earnings.

Nevertheless, this week's pull-back of oil and global equities has underlined the murky outlook for Gulf economies this year as austerity steps bite.

Purchasing managers' surveys released on Wednesday showed growth in Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector slowing to its lowest level since the survey was launched in August 2009, and growth in the United Arab Emirates' non-oil private sector down to a 46-month low.

The risk of corporate earnings downgrades around the region remains. Qatar's Gulf International Services swung to a net loss of 20.9 million riyals ($5.6 million) in the fourth quarter, according to financial data released on Wednesday; QNB Financial Services had forecast a profit of 278.9 million riyals.

Qatar Electricity and Water Co reported a flat fourth-quarter net profit of 360.4 million riyals; QNB Financial Services had forecast 391.1 million riyals. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)