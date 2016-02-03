DUBAI Feb 3 Gulf stock markets fell early on
Wednesday after oil prices slid and Asian bourses dropped
sharply following a sizeable fall on Wall Street. Qatar was hit
hardest as petrochemical producer Industries Qatar
tumbled.
Dubai's index fell 1.1 percent in the opening 45
minutes as Emaar Properties dropped 2.7 percent.
Courier firm Aramex edged down 0.3 percent after
reporting a 36 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit to 57.6
million dirhams ($15.7 million); SICO Bahrain had forecast 97.6
million dirhams.
Abu Dhabi fell 0.5 percent in a broad-based decline
although Waha Capital rose 1.6 percent in unusually
heavy trade.
Qatar's index sank 2.4 percent as Industries Qatar,
the most heavily traded stock, dropped 4.8 percent. A major
petrochemical and steel producer, it is exposed to both oil
prices and infrastructure spending in the Gulf, which is slowing
because of governments' austerity policies.
Gulf International Services plunged 10 percent
after it swung to a net loss of 20.9 million riyals ($5.6
million) in the fourth quarter; QNB Financial Services had
forecast a profit of 278.9 million riyals.
