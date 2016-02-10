DUBAI Feb 10 Saudi Arabia's stock index edged lower in early trade on Wednesday in response to a fresh slide of oil prices, while Egypt's market moved little.

The Saudi stock index lost 0.6 percent to 5,852 points in the first half-hour of trade; it has minor technical support at the early February low of 5,834 points. Any break would trigger a minor double top formed by the end-January and February highs and pointing down to about 5,600 points.

Petrochemical shares held up, with Saudi Basic Industries climbing 0.4 percent, but decliners outnumbered advancers 111 to 31 overall as many second- and third-tier stocks were sold by local investors.

Retailer Alhokair dropped 2.2 percent to 44.50 riyals. NBK Capital cut its fair value estimate of the stock by 40 percent to 83 dirhams but maintained a "buy" rating on it. Another major retailer, Jarir Marketing, sank 1.6 percent.

Egypt's index edged down 0.2 percent as real estate stocks were sold, with Palm Hills Development dropping 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Toby Chopra)