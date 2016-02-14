DUBAI Feb 14 Stock markets in the Middle East
may rise on Sunday, recovering some of last week's losses, after
oil and global equities staged a strong rebound.
Global oil prices surged as much as 12 percent on Friday
after a media report once again suggested OPEC might finally
agree to restrain production to reduce the world glut. Brent
futures settled at $33.36 a barrel.
U.S. and European shares rebounded with reassuring U.S.
retail sales data boosting sentiment. The U.S. S&P 500
gained about 2 percent and the FTSEurofirst 300 index
of top European shares ended up 3.0 percent.
In Dubai, much better-than-expected earnings by construction
firm Drake & Scull look likely to aid sentiment. The
company posted a quarterly net profit of 14.7 million dirhams
($4 million); an analyst at SICO Bahrain had forecast a net loss
of 38.6 million dirhams.
However, oil prices remain very low in historical terms and
there is still considerable uncertainty about their direction
and the health of the global economy, so Gulf stock markets may
not start any extended rally.
The Dubai stock index, last at 2,981 points, now
faces minor technical resistance at 3,022 points, the early
February low, and strong resistance at the late December high of
3,189 points.
The Saudi index, last at 5,661 points, turned
technically short-term bearish last week and faces minor
resistance at the early February low of 5,834 points.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)