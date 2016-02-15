DUBAI Feb 15 Middle East stock markets look set
to firm on Monday as global bourses rebound in response to
rallies in European and U.S. banking stocks and a strong fixing
for China's yuan after the end of the Lunar New Year.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
is up 2.3 percent on Monday morning and Japan's
Nikkei has soared over 7 percent; oil prices have pulled
back slightly but are holding on to most of Friday's big gains.
Gulf investors remain reluctant to commit themselves to any
extended uptrend, but the strong global environment may
encourage some buying by local retail investors.
In addition, Saudi Arabia's central bank, seeking to ease
tightening liquidity, has raised the ratio of deposits which
commercial banks can lend out to 90 percent from 85 percent,
industry sources told Reuters.
This may not in the long term make much difference to the
financial pressures on Saudi banks, which face deteriorating
credit quality as the economy slows as well as demands on their
funds from heavy government bond issuance, but it is a welcome
sign of authorities acting to support the sector.
Several strong quarterly earnings announcements in the
United Arab Emirates may buoy markets there. Abu Dhabi's Aldar
Properties reported a 9.1 percent rise in net
attributable to 760 million dirhams ($206.9 million); an analyst
at SICO Bahrain had forecast 513 million dirhams.
Dana Gas swung to a $134.2 million profit in the
fourth quarter as a one-time contribution from an arbitration
process helped offset the global downturn in energy prices.
And Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank posted a 16.6 percent
rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 477.4 million dirhams;
Beltone Financial had forecast 399 million dirhams.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)