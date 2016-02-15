DUBAI Feb 15 Real estate stocks buoyed Qatar's
bourse early on Monday after strong earnings from United
Development Co, while United Arab Emirates markets
were mixed in sluggish trade.
Qatar's index climbed 0.8 percent as United
Development, the most heavily traded stock, jumped 7.8 percent.
It reported a 10.2 percent rise in 2015 net profit and
recommended a dividend of 1.5 riyals per share, up from 1.25
riyals a year earlier.
Other real estate shares rose in sympathy, with Barwa Real
Estate gaining 3.7 percent.
Dubai's index fell 0.8 percent, however, as Emaar
Properties pulled back 0.7 percent and DAMAC
Properties lost 1.6 percent.
Islamic Arab Insurance Co, which usually sees
small volumes, was the most heavily traded stock, dropping 3.2
percent after it posted a 162.8 million dirham ($44.4 million)
net loss for 2015 compared to a 36.7 million dirham profit in
2014.
Telecommunications firm du dropped 1.2 percent after
reporting a 10.1 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit to 461.0
million dirhams; it had also reported declining profits in the
preceding four quarters. Beltone Financial had forecast a profit
of 584.5 million dirhams.
Shares in du's bigger rival, Abu Dhabi-listed Etisalat
, rose 0.6 percent after it posted a 2.7 percent rise
in fourth-quarter profit to 2.32 billion dirhams.
Abu Dhabi's index edged down 0.1 percent as Aldar
Properties fell back 2.1 percent. It had surged on
Sunday before reporting a 9.1 percent rise in fourth-quarter net
attributable profit.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)