DUBAI Feb 18 Saudi Arabia's stock market rose sharply in early trade on Thursday on hopes for a global agreement to prop up oil prices, while Egypt's bourse was firm.

The Saudi index gained 1.5 percent in the opening minutes, heading for its fourth straight day of gains, as the biggest petrochemical maker, Saudi Basic Industries, climbed 2.9 percent.

Jabal Omar Development rose 3.4 percent after saying it had signed an agreement with the Ministry of Finance to defer payments on a 3 billion riyal ($800 million) loan; it had missed a first payment on the loan in January.

National Metal Manufacturing surged 5.3 percent after saying its 2015 net profit jumped 41 percent.

The market largely ignored news overnight that Standard & Poor's had cut its credit rating of Saudi Arabia by two notches to A- from A+, citing the impact on state finances of low oil prices.

Instead, investors responded to the more than 7 percent surge of oil prices on Wednesday after Iran endorsed the idea of oil producers capping their output - although Tehran did not commit itself to any action, and many analysts doubt that oil prices have room to rise much for now.

The Egyptian index edged up 0.2 percent as real estate firm Palm Hills Development gained 2.2 percent after the company said it had signed a co-development agreement for a large resort project at Ras El Hekma, on the north coast. Most other stocks among the 10 most heavily traded barely moved. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Toby Chopra)