By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, Feb 22 Strong trading volumes helped lift
major stock markets in the Middle East on Monday as investors
were encouraged by the recovery in oil prices and firmer global
bourses.
Riyadh's stock index gained 1.7 percent, lifted by
the petrochemical sector, which jumped 3.5 percent.
Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC), the largest listed
petrochemical producer, rose 3.9 percent. Brent oil futures
were trading above $34 a barrel when the bourse closed.
Most small and mid-cap stocks in the insurance sector
climbed as local traders accumulated shares. Insurers SABB
Takaful and AlAhli Takaful surged 9.6 and
4.0 percent respectively.
Home appliance manufacturer Shaker Group closed
flat after falling as much as 2.6 percent early in the session
after the company announced on Monday it would not distribute
dividends for 2015 to support future growth. Analysts at NCB
Capital had estimated the company would distribute 1.5 riyals
per share; last year the cash distribution was 1.4 riyals.
United Electronics was also flat after the
electronics retailer said it would suspend cash dividend
distributions for the fourth quarter of 2015 to finance its
expansion plans. The company paid 1 riyal per share in the first
half of 2015.
Cairo's main benchmark rose 1.3 percent, its second
day of gains as foreign and particularly non-Egyptian Arab
traders accumulated shares, bourse data showed.
Beltone Financial surged 10 percent; it has more
than doubled in the last nine trading sessions. In a phone call
with Reuters, the chief communications officer said there was no
material event which could have propelled the stock price.
But analysts and investors are optimistic that Orascom
Telecom's recent binding offer to buy out CI Capital,
the investment arm of Commercial International Bank,
and its plan to merge CI with Beltone, which it acquired in late
November, will create a financial powerhouse that can compete
with the likes of EFG Hermes. OTMT jumped 5.3 percent.
UAE, QATAR
Dubai' benchmark jumped 2.5 percent in the heaviest
volume since June 2015. Trading activity picked up late in the
session as local traders bought their preferred stocks, cutting
the index's 2016 losses to 1.8 percent.
Builders Drake & Scull and Arabtec, the
two most traded stocks, added 7.4 and 1.7 percent respectively.
Last week Drake & Scull posted a jump in fourth-quarter profit,
while on Monday Arabtec reported a fourth-quarter loss which
widened from a year earlier but narrowed from the previous
quarter.
Abu Dhabi's index rebounded 2.1 percent, trimming its
loss in 2016 to 0.2 percent. The market was lifted by the real
estate sector with developers Eshraq Properties and
RAK Properties each advancing more than 3.0 percent in
heavy trade.
In Doha the exchange was nearly flat, recouping
earlier losses in its heaviest traded volume of 2016. Oil
drilling provider Gulf International Services surged
10 percent in its heaviest volume since the company was deleted
from MSCI's emerging markets index in late November 2015.
But Barwa Real Estate, the second most traded
stock, fell 4.5 percent after it swung to a loss of 518 million
riyals ($142.3 million) in the fourth quarter. It made a profit
of 2.10 billion riyals in the same period a year ago. Barwa's
board has recommended paying a cash dividend of 2.2 riyals per
share, the same payout as the previous year.
Bahrain-based Islamic lender Al Baraka Banking Group
dropped 1.8 percent despite reporting a 15 percent
rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday. The bank made a net
attributable profit of $42 million and the board proposed paying
a cash dividend of $0.02 per share and a stock dividend of 3
free shares for every 100 held. Bahrain's main index
edged up 0.2 percent.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index rose 1.7 percent to 5,978 points.
EGYPT
* The index gained 1.3 percent to 6,086 points.
DUBAI
* The index jumped 2.5 percent to 3,170 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index rose 2.1 percent to 4,297 points.
QATAR
* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 9,913 points.
KUWAIT
* The index added 0.3 percent to 5,145 points.
OMAN
* The index edged up 0.5 percent to 5,437 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index added 0.2 percent to 1,174 points.
