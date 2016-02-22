* Saudi rebounds, lifted by petrochemical stocks

* Egypt up for second day, main support from non-Egyptian Arabs

* Beltone Financial more than doubles in last nine sessions

* Dubai sees highest volume since June 2015

* Qatar's Gulf International Services jumps 10 pct in heavy trade

By Celine Aswad

DUBAI, Feb 22 Strong trading volumes helped lift major stock markets in the Middle East on Monday as investors were encouraged by the recovery in oil prices and firmer global bourses.

Riyadh's stock index gained 1.7 percent, lifted by the petrochemical sector, which jumped 3.5 percent. Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC), the largest listed petrochemical producer, rose 3.9 percent. Brent oil futures were trading above $34 a barrel when the bourse closed.

Most small and mid-cap stocks in the insurance sector climbed as local traders accumulated shares. Insurers SABB Takaful and AlAhli Takaful surged 9.6 and 4.0 percent respectively.

Home appliance manufacturer Shaker Group closed flat after falling as much as 2.6 percent early in the session after the company announced on Monday it would not distribute dividends for 2015 to support future growth. Analysts at NCB Capital had estimated the company would distribute 1.5 riyals per share; last year the cash distribution was 1.4 riyals.

United Electronics was also flat after the electronics retailer said it would suspend cash dividend distributions for the fourth quarter of 2015 to finance its expansion plans. The company paid 1 riyal per share in the first half of 2015.

Cairo's main benchmark rose 1.3 percent, its second day of gains as foreign and particularly non-Egyptian Arab traders accumulated shares, bourse data showed.

Beltone Financial surged 10 percent; it has more than doubled in the last nine trading sessions. In a phone call with Reuters, the chief communications officer said there was no material event which could have propelled the stock price.

But analysts and investors are optimistic that Orascom Telecom's recent binding offer to buy out CI Capital, the investment arm of Commercial International Bank, and its plan to merge CI with Beltone, which it acquired in late November, will create a financial powerhouse that can compete with the likes of EFG Hermes. OTMT jumped 5.3 percent.

UAE, QATAR

Dubai' benchmark jumped 2.5 percent in the heaviest volume since June 2015. Trading activity picked up late in the session as local traders bought their preferred stocks, cutting the index's 2016 losses to 1.8 percent.

Builders Drake & Scull and Arabtec, the two most traded stocks, added 7.4 and 1.7 percent respectively. Last week Drake & Scull posted a jump in fourth-quarter profit, while on Monday Arabtec reported a fourth-quarter loss which widened from a year earlier but narrowed from the previous quarter.

Abu Dhabi's index rebounded 2.1 percent, trimming its loss in 2016 to 0.2 percent. The market was lifted by the real estate sector with developers Eshraq Properties and RAK Properties each advancing more than 3.0 percent in heavy trade.

In Doha the exchange was nearly flat, recouping earlier losses in its heaviest traded volume of 2016. Oil drilling provider Gulf International Services surged 10 percent in its heaviest volume since the company was deleted from MSCI's emerging markets index in late November 2015.

But Barwa Real Estate, the second most traded stock, fell 4.5 percent after it swung to a loss of 518 million riyals ($142.3 million) in the fourth quarter. It made a profit of 2.10 billion riyals in the same period a year ago. Barwa's board has recommended paying a cash dividend of 2.2 riyals per share, the same payout as the previous year.

Bahrain-based Islamic lender Al Baraka Banking Group dropped 1.8 percent despite reporting a 15 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday. The bank made a net attributable profit of $42 million and the board proposed paying a cash dividend of $0.02 per share and a stock dividend of 3 free shares for every 100 held. Bahrain's main index edged up 0.2 percent.

MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index rose 1.7 percent to 5,978 points.

EGYPT

* The index gained 1.3 percent to 6,086 points.

DUBAI

* The index jumped 2.5 percent to 3,170 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index rose 2.1 percent to 4,297 points.

QATAR

* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 9,913 points.

KUWAIT

* The index added 0.3 percent to 5,145 points.

OMAN

* The index edged up 0.5 percent to 5,437 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index added 0.2 percent to 1,174 points.

(Editing by Andrew Torchia/Jeremy Gaunt)