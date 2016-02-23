DUBAI Feb 23 Major Middle Eastern stock markets
rose in early trade on Tuesday but then lost steam just below
technical resistances, showing many investors remain nervous
about unstable oil prices.
Rises in oil and global equities markets over the past
several days have helped to create a feeling that the worst may
be over for Gulf bourses; this sentiment has been seen in rising
trading volumes.
But confidence has not completely returned, and Saudi
Arabian data on Tuesday underlined pressures on the economy from
low oil prices. After the government raised gasoline prices in
late December as an austerity step, annual inflation jumped to
4.3 percent in January - the highest since the data series began
in September 2012 - from 2.3 percent in December.
The Saudi stock index was up 0.3 percent at 5,996
points after 45 minutes of trade. It faces resistance at the
February and January peaks of 6,056-6,098 points.
Saudi Basic Industries pulled back 1.4 percent,
and most gainers were small-caps such as insurer Alinma Tokio
, up 4.6 percent.
Dubai's stock index was up 0.1 percent at 3,174
points; it faces resistance on the late December peak of 3,189
points. Beaten-down construction stock Drake & Scull
continued rebounding and added a further 1.9 percent.
In Qatar the most heavily traded stock, drilling rig
provider Gulf International Services, climbed 3.0
percent while Industries Qatar rose 1.5 percent. The
overall index, however, added only 0.4 percent.
Egypt's index, which on Monday gained 1.3 percent,
edged down 0.3 percent to 6,069 points. It faces resistance on
the February peak of 6,261 points.
Beltone Financial, which has been soaring for 10
days on hopes that its new owners will make the company a
financial powerhouse, jumped its 10 percent daily limit once
again. But most stocks among the 10 most heavily traded barely
moved.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)