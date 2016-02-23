* Active trade shows investors more confident
* But activity in Saudi focuses on second-tier stocks
* Dubai's Drake & Scull surges further from record low
* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank rises after Goldman lifts target
* Egypt's Beltone continues soaring
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Feb 23 Major Middle Eastern stock markets
rose on Tuesday, nearing important technical barriers as
investors were encouraged by strength in oil and global equities
prices.
Rises in Brent crude and emerging market stocks over the
past several days have helped to create a feeling that after a
disastrous start to the year, the worst may be over for Gulf
bourses; this sentiment has been seen in rising
trading volumes.
The Saudi stock index rose 0.8 percent to 6,023
points in active trade on Tuesday. It faces resistance at the
February and January peaks of 6,056-6,098 points.
Petrochemical blue chip Saudi Basic Industries
edged down 0.3 percent as buying focused on second-tier stocks
favoured by local retail investors trading for the short term.
Tihama Advertising jumped its 10 percent daily limit.
Saudi Printing & Packaging also surged 10 percent
despite reporting a 52 percent drop in 2015 net profit. It cited
fires at two subsidiaries in late 2014 and early 2015 as well as
a drop of selling prices.
Dubai's stock index rose 0.7 percent to 3,192
points, testing resistance on its late December peak of 3,189
points. A clean break would trigger a reverse head & shoulders
pattern formed by the highs and lows since December, and
pointing sharply higher.
Beaten-down construction stock Drake & Scull, which
hit record lows in January as low oil prices prompted
governments in the region to slow project spending, added 7.2
percent in its heaviest trade since last July.
District cooling firm Tabreed rose 2.7 percent as
CI Capital upgraded the stock to "overweight" from "neutral".
Abu Dhabi's index rose 0.4 percent as Abu Dhabi
Commercial Bank surged 2.5 percent to 6.95 dirhams,
after Goldman Sachs raised its price target for the stock to 8.1
dirhams with a "buy" rating.
In Qatar the index climbed 0.9 percent. Drilling rig
provider Gulf International Services, the most active
stock, fell 1.4 percent but industrial blue chip Industries
Qatar surged 2.3 percent and Barwa Real Estate
rose 3.6 percent, recovering from Monday's loss in
response to disappointing fourth-quarter earnings.
Egypt's index added 0.3 percent. Beltone Financial
, which has soared nearly 150 percent in the past 10
trading days on hopes that its new owners will make the company
a financial powerhouse, jumped its 10 percent daily limit once
again. But most stocks among the 10 most heavily traded barely
moved.
