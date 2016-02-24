DUBAI Feb 24 Stock markets in the Middle East
face selling pressure on Wednesday following overnight sharp
declines in crude contracts after Saudi Arabia's stern remarks
that production cuts in oil was ruled out for now, sending Asian
shares lower.
Brent futures slid in early Asian trade to $32.71 a
barrel, extending its more than 4 percent drop the previous day
after Saudi Arabia's oil minister Ali al-Naimi said that a
coordinated production cut by OPEC and non-OPEC exporters was
"not going to happen because not many countries are going to
deliver".
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
extended earlier losses to fall more than 1.0
percent and Japan's Nikkei shed 0.7 percent.
"It is no longer far fetched to see oil prices come back
down to $30 if top producers keep giving mixed signals, and with
it we will see weakness in Gulf equity markets," said a
Dubai-based commodities trader.
Oil prices have averaged around $33 a barrel this month
which helped lift major Gulf bourses away from their multi-year
lows hit in mid-January, and more recently a significant rise in
trading volumes indicated investors have become encouraged to
return to markets.
The Saudi stock index, last at 6,023 points, faces
resistance at the February and January peaks of 6,056 and 6,098
points, respectively, but may fail to reach those levels as
petrochemical stocks, which have recently supported the bourse,
could be vulnerable to a sell-off.
Dubai's benchmark last at 3,192 points, may test
resistance on its late December peak of 3,189 points. A clean
break would trigger a reverse head & shoulders pattern formed by
the highs and lows since December, and pointing sharply higher.
Cairo, which has been facing a foreign currency crisis since
last year, is under increasing pressure to devalue the Egyptian
pound. But the central bank has been adamant on maintaining the
currency at its current levels, although foreigners are becoming
more nervous about their ability to withdraw funds.
It's main stock index is up 1.9 percent since Feb.
1 but volumes have averaged below the previous month's,
suggesting foreign traders who sold-off in January have not
returned to buy back beaten down stocks out of worry over the
currency crisis.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)