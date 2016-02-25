DUBAI Feb 25 Stock markets in the Middle East
may consolidate on Thursday as oil prices remain volatile and
global equities have become directionless.
Brent oil slipped to $34.26 a barrel in early Asian
trade after hitting a high of $34.67 on Wednesday, which had
helped lift stock markets in the United States. The S&P 500
ended 2.0 percent above its session low. But Asian markets have
weakened as crude prices slip; MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is off 0.2
percent.
"Oil prices have become a proxy for market participants'
sentiment about the health of the global economy," said a
Dubai-based analyst.
Some stocks, however, appear to have disengaged from the
general trend in the Gulf as investors see value after sharp
falls in valuations. For example, Dubai builder Drake & Scull
is up 31.8 percent since Feb. 1, outperforming the
Dubai index, which is up 4.7 percent over the same period. The
stock, last at 0.41 dirham, faces resistance at the late
December peak of 0.44 dirham.
Qatar Navigation QSC (Milaha) may face selling
after the commodities shipper reported a 40.3 percent drop in
fourth-quarter net profit to 136.4 million riyals ($37.5
million). Analysts at QNB Financial Services had expected Milaha
to make a profit of 238 million riyals. Shares in the shipper
are up 6.3 percent since Feb. 1.
Kuwait's stock market is closed for a national holiday on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)