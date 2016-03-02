DUBAI, March 2 Gulf stock markets were little changed in early trade on Wednesday as they digested gains made over several days, but trading volumes were active and general sentiment was positive because of the recent bounce of oil prices.

Dubai's index, which had climbed 1.5 percent on Tuesday, edged up 0.2 percent. The rise in Dubai's Arabtec , the most heavily traded stock, appeared to slow; Arabtec was up 6.7 percent after jumping its 15 percent daily limit on the two previous days.

Arabtec's leg up was triggered by exchange data showing former chief executive Hasan Ismaik had raised his stake to 11.91 percent from 11.81 percent, but there has been no further increase in the stake since then, and it is not clear whether Ismaik's action has any long-term significance for the company.

Other stocks favoured by local traders, which had pulled the market up in recent days, saw profit-taking on Wednesday, with Gulf Finance House down 0.6 percent and Amlak Finance off 1.2 percent.

Abu Dhabi's index edged down 0.1 percent as telecommunications firm Etisalat fell 0.9 percent while other active stocks were narrowly mixed.

Qatar edged down 0.3 percent as telecommunications firm Ooredoo dropped 5.7 percent; it reported a 555 percent leap in fourth-quarter net profit but proposed cutting its annual dividend to 3 riyals per share from 4 riyals in the previous year, after unrest and currency weakness hit its foreign operations.

