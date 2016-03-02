DUBAI, March 2 Gulf stock markets were little
changed in early trade on Wednesday as they digested gains made
over several days, but trading volumes were active and general
sentiment was positive because of the recent bounce of oil
prices.
Dubai's index, which had climbed 1.5 percent on
Tuesday, edged up 0.2 percent. The rise in Dubai's Arabtec
, the most heavily traded stock, appeared to slow;
Arabtec was up 6.7 percent after jumping its 15 percent daily
limit on the two previous days.
Arabtec's leg up was triggered by exchange data showing
former chief executive Hasan Ismaik had raised his stake to
11.91 percent from 11.81 percent, but there has been no further
increase in the stake since then, and it is not clear whether
Ismaik's action has any long-term significance for the company.
Other stocks favoured by local traders, which had pulled the
market up in recent days, saw profit-taking on Wednesday, with
Gulf Finance House down 0.6 percent and Amlak Finance
off 1.2 percent.
Abu Dhabi's index edged down 0.1 percent as
telecommunications firm Etisalat fell 0.9 percent
while other active stocks were narrowly mixed.
Qatar edged down 0.3 percent as telecommunications
firm Ooredoo dropped 5.7 percent; it reported a 555
percent leap in fourth-quarter net profit but proposed cutting
its annual dividend to 3 riyals per share from 4 riyals in the
previous year, after unrest and currency weakness hit its
foreign operations.
Eight of Qatar's 10 most heavily traded stocks were higher,
however.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Andrew Heavens)