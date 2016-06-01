* Saudi banks bought after poor performance in May
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, June 1 A rebound in the banking sector
buoyed Saudi Arabia's bourse on Wednesday and other Gulf bourses
also rose, with Dubai's Shuaa Capital surging on hopes that
potential buyers of a stake in it had placed high bids.
Saudi banking shares, which were among the market's worst
performers in May, attracted buying on dips as Saudi British
Bank (SABB) jumped 3.2 percent. Riyadh's main stock
index edged up 0.2 percent.
Healthcare and education shares were also strong with Al
Hammadi Co, the medical equipment supplier, adding 2.2
percent. The only listed education stock, Al Khaleej Training
and Education, rose 3.1 percent.
Yanbu National Petrochemicals (Yansab) erased some
of its 6.5 percent gain in the previous session and dropped 1.7
percent. On Tuesday the company said its board recommended the
distribution of a higher dividend for the first half of this
year.
Other petrochemical shares were also laggards with the
largest producer, Saudi Basic Industries, falling 0.6
percent.
Cairo's main index gained 1.2 percent. Sixth of
October Development and Investment rose 3.3 percent;
on Tuesday the company reported a 31 percent drop in first
quarter net income to 54.7 million Egyptian pounds ($6.2
million).
A note by Cairo firm Naeem Brokerage said that although both
top line and bottom line results came in below its expectations,
it was maintaining a "buy" rating on Sixth of October because of
its strong balance sheet and healthy net cash position.
Investment bank EFG Hermes climbed 3.7 percent to
11.65 pounds, its highest finish since last July. It has been in
an uptrend since mid-May; Dubai Group has said it will divest
its 11.8 percent stake in EFG by the end of this year, and
investors are hoping that a strategic shareholder could benefit
the company. A week ago, HSBC raised its target for the stock to
13.2 pounds from 11.5 pounds.
DUBAI
In Dubai, Shuaa Capital surged 6.3 percent after
Reuters reported on Tuesday that Abu Dhabi Financial Group, Al
Mal Capital and Arqaam Capital were among the bidders for Dubai
Group's 48.4 percent stake in the Islamic financial firm.
The Dubai index recovered early losses and edged up
0.1 percent to 3,315 points; it faces technical resistance at
the mid-May high of 3,373 points, from which it retreated
earlier this week.
Abu Dhabi's index gained 0.8 percent, supported by
rises in Dana Gas and telecommunications firm Etisalat
, which climbed 3.8 and 2.3 percent respectively.
Etisalat, a constituent of the MSCI emerging market index, is up
5.5 percent since hitting a 12-week closing low on May 22.
In Qatar, the index climbed 0.4 percent, buoyed by a
0.5 percent bounce in Qatar National Bank, the largest
listed lender.
