DUBAI, June 2 Stock markets in the Gulf were
mixed in early trade on Thursday ahead of an OPEC meeting later
in the day that will discuss the possibility of coordinated
action among oil producers to support prices.
Riyadh's stock index added 0.4 percent after 45
minutes of trade, with support from some petrochemical shares
after Brent oil hit $50 a barrel. Saudi Basic Industries
climbed 0.9 percent.
Low-cost supermarket operator Abdullah Al Othaim
jumped 7.0 percent to 103.75 riyals in heavy trade, heading for
its highest close since August 2015.
The stock is trading close to its mean fair value of 108.27
riyals, according to a Reuters survey of analysts. Of 12
analysts, seven have a "buy" rating on Othaim and the rest a
"hold".
Healthcare stocks were also advancing with National Medical
Care and Dallah Healthcare Holding each
gaining more than 1.5 percent.
Dubai's index edged 0.4 percent lower, weighed down
by declines in blue chips Dubai Islamic Bank and
telecommunications operator du. Those stocks were each
down more than 1.0 percent.
Shuaa Capital, which had surged 6.3 percent on
Wednesday after Reuters identified several bidders for a stake
in it, dropped back 2.5 percent.
Abu Dhabi's Etisalat and Dana Gas were
the main drags on the index in that market, which edged
down 0.3 percent. Etisalat declined 0.6 percent and Dana fell
1.8 percent.
Blue chips helped push the Qatari index 0.4 percent
higher. Industries Qatar and Qatar National Bank
rose 0.6 percent and 0.3 percent respectively.
