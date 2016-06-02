* Saudi petrochemical shares support index as oil near $50
* Non-cyclical healthcare, consumer durable shares fare well
* Dubai, Abu Dhabi hit by profit-taking in blue chips
* Egypt's Cleopatra Hospital up 7.3 pct in first trading day
* Beltone slumps post deal to buy US-based brokerage firm
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, June 2 Gulf stock markets were mixed
before an OPEC meeting later on Thursday to discuss coordinated
action among oil producers to support prices. Egypt's market
rose as a newly listed healthcare stock performed strongly.
Riyadh's stock index added 0.5 percent with support
from some petrochemical shares as Brent oil held near
$50 a barrel. Saudi Basic Industries climbed 1.5
percent.
Low-cost supermarket operator Abdullah Al Othaim
jumped 2.1 percent to 99.00 riyals, its highest close since
August 2015, in heavy trade. The stock is approaching its mean
fair value of 108.27 riyals, according to a Reuters survey of
analysts. Of 12 analysts, seven have a "buy" rating on Othaim
and the rest a "hold".
Healthcare stocks also advanced with National Medical Care
gaining 2.6 percent.
But Dubai's index dropped 1.6 percent, weighed down
by a 1.2 percent decline in blue chip Dubai Islamic Bank
.
Shuaa Capital, which had surged 6.3 percent on
Wednesday after Reuters identified several bidders for a stake
in it, fell back 4.4 percent.
The banking sector was the main drag on Abu Dhabi's index
, which declined 0.7 percent. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
fell 3.5 percent.
EGYPT, QATAR
Cairo's main index rose 0.6 percent to 7,618
points, nearing minor technical resistance at its mid-May peak
of 7,670 points.
Cleopatra Hospital Holding jumped 6.9 percent from
its initial public offer price to 9.62 Egyptian pounds on its
first day of trade. Sigma Capital suggested a target price for
the stock of 11.66 pounds, saying Egypt's healthcare sector was
highly regarded but lacked representation on the bourse.
Investment bank EFG Hermes rose 1.6 percent to an
11-month closing high. It has been in an uptrend since mid-May.
Dubai Group has said it will divest its 11.8 percent stake
in EFG by the end of this year and investors are hoping a
strategic shareholder could benefit the company.
Qatar's index erased early gains and retreated 0.4
percent to its lowest close in 3-1/2 months. Vodafone Qatar
dropped 2.1 percent.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index rose 0.5 percent to 6,489 points.
DUBAI
* The index fell 1.6 percent to 3,263 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index dropped 0.7 percent to 4,255 points.
QATAR
* The index lost 0.4 percent to 9,533 points.
EGYPT
* The index added 0.6 percent to 7,618 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 5,377 points.
OMAN
* The index was flat at 5,820 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index added 1.0 percent to 1,116 points.
