DUBAI, June 5 Bourses in the Gulf traded near
flat in early trade on Sunday with shares Saudi Arabia's third
largest telecom operator surging after securing a refinancing
loan.
Zain Saudi Arabia jumped 6.7 percent after the
telecom operator said in a bourse statement on Sunday it has
signed a 2.25 billion riyal ($600 million) loan refinancing with
a group of four local banks.
The company is currently trading below its mean target price
of 9.64 riyals, according to the average of 9 analysts polled by
Reuters.
Shares in Advanced Petrochemical rose 0.4 percent
to 48.80 riyals after the company announced on Sunday it has
started operations at its South Korean joint venture PDH Plant.
The financial impact of the new operations will be reflected in
the second quarter of 2016, the company added.
Advanced is expected to pay a cash dividend of 0.75 riyals
per share for the first half of the year on July 3.
Other petrochemical shares were mixed, with Saudi Kayan
Petrochemical gaining 1.6 percent, but Saudi Basic
Industries the largest producer, falling 0.3 percent.
The main index was up 0.1 percent after 50 minutes
of trade.
Dubai's index reversed earlier losses and added 0.2
percent with Shuaa Capital adding 1.2 percent.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that several local investment
firms were among the bidders for Dubai Group's 48.4 percent
stake in Islamic financial firm Shuaa.
But builder Drake and Scull and amusement park
developer Dubai Parks and Resorts were each down more
than 1.0 percent. Combined they made up 28 percent of the total
volume.
Abu Dhabi's Dana Gas and Abu Dhabi National Energy
each dropped more than 1.5 percent.
After market close of Thursday TAQA announced its chief
operating officer, Edward LaFehr, is leaving the company for
personal reasons and that Saeed Hamad al-Dhaheri will take over
as acting chief operating officer, effective June 22.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)