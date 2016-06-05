* Saudis expected to announced details of reforms
* Zain Saudi up 10 pct daily limit on loan refinancing
* UAE economic data support Dubai and Abu Dhabi shares
* Dubai index rebounds from support on 100-day average
* Egypt's non-oil business activity shrinks, hits shares
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, June 5 Saudi Arabia's stock market fell
on Sunday the details of the kingdom's economic reforms are
announced, but telecommunications operator Zain Saudi soared in
response to a loan refinancing. Other regional markets were
mixed.
The Saudi index dropped sharply late in the session
and closed 1.2 percent lower.
The Saudi government is expected to announced on Monday
details of economic reforms that it originally outlined in
April. That may include targets in a drive to make government
more efficient, efforts to involve the private sector in
development, and possibly fiscal steps to curb a budget deficit
caused by low oil prices.
April's announcement was largely a list of aspirations
rather than specific measures, and it remains unclear whether
Monday's announcement will include much more detail.
In any case, Saudi investors sold on Sunday in the belief
the market has already largely digested positive aspects of the
reforms and the details may contain aspects that are bad for
stocks, such as fiscal austerity.
Mining company Ma'aden, which surged after the
April announcement because of hopes that it would spearhead the
reform plan's efforts to develop the mining industry, sank 3.3
percent on Sunday.
Saudi Basic Industries, which could be hurt by
future cuts in energy and gas feedstock subsidies, dropped 3.6
percent.
But Zain Saudi jumped its 10 percent daily limit
to 8.25 riyals after saying it had signed a 2.25 billion-riyal
($600 million) loan refinancing with a group of four local
banks. The stock is below its mean target price of 9.64 riyals,
according to the average of nine analysts polled by Reuters.
UAE, EGYPT
Business activity in the United Arab Emirates' non-oil
private sector grew faster in May as employment resumed
expanding, according to a purchasing managers' survey published
on Sunday.
"This may have offered some encouragement for investors to
buy back on price dips," said a Dubai-based trader.
Abu Dhabi's index added 1.0 percent as investors
bought banking shares, which were the main laggards last week.
First Gulf Bank and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
climbed 1.3 and 1.2 percent respectively.
Dubai's index reversed early losses and added 0.7
percent to 3,285 points, rebounding from technical support on
its 100-day average, now at 3,237 points, as it did in late May.
Shuaa Capital jumped 3.8 percent, taking its gains
to 5.6 percent since last Tuesday, when Reuters reported that
several local investment firms were among the bidders for Dubai
Group's 48.4 percent stake in the Islamic financial firm
.
Dubai Islamic Bank added 1.8 percent, snapping a
four-session losing streak. The stock had been in a downtrend
since its rights issue started trading on May 30; the last day
of trading those rights will be June 13.
Business activity in Egypt shrank for the eighth straight
month in May though at a slower pace than in the previous three
months, a purchasing managers' survey showed. With more than
four-fifths of stocks retreating, Cairo's main index
fell 0.7 percent.
Cleopatra Hospital Holding, which listed on
Thursday, fell 0.4 percent. The company announced a 57 percent
increase in its 2015 annual net profit to 68.8 million Egyptian
pounds ($7.8 million). On Thursday, shares in the hospital
operator jumped 6.9 percent.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index dropped 1.2 percent to 6,413 points.
DUBAI
* The index added 0.7 percent to 3,285 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index climbed 1.0 percent to 4,296 points.
QATAR
* The index rose 0.4 percent to 9,571 points.
EGYPT
* The index fell 0.7 percent to 7,564 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 5,371 points.
OMAN
* The index edged down 0.02 percent 5,819 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 1,115 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia, Larry King)