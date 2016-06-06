DUBAI, June 6 Saudi Arabia's stock market moved little in early trade on Monday before the announcement of details of the kingdom's economic reform plan, while most other Gulf bourses edged down.

The National Transformation Plan (NTP), a key part of efforts to make the Saudi economy less dependent on oil revenue, will be put before the cabinet for approval on Monday, a senior Saudi source told Reuters.

Details of the NTP will be disclosed in daily news conferences with ministers starting on Monday evening. Although it is not clear exactly which economic steps will feature in the news conferences, the wider reform plan includes subsidy cuts, tax rises, sales of state assets, a government efficiency drive and efforts to spur private sector investment.

The Saudi stock index dropped 1.2 percent on Sunday as local investors worried about the austerity measures, but after 75 minutes of trade on Monday it was up 0.1 percent in modest trading volume.

Saudi Basic Industries, which could be hurt by future cuts in energy and gas feedstock subsidies and fell 3.6 percent on Sunday, rebounded 1.6 percent.

Zain Saudi, which jumped its 10 percent daily limit on Sunday after signing a 2.25 billion-riyal ($600 million) loan refinancing, fell back 4.2 percent.

Dubai's index edged down 0.4 percent as Dubai Islamic Bank fell 1.4 percent. The stock has been under pressure for most of the time since its rights issue started trading on May 30; the last day of trading those rights will be June 13.

Abu Dhabi's index also fell 0.4 percent, dragged down by a 1.7 percent slide in First Gulf Bank, while Qatar edged down 0.2 percent as seven of the 10 most active stocks fell slightly. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Richard Balmforth)