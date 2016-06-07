* Saudi mining, healthcare shares outperform
* Alhokair limit-up on asset sale hope
* Upbeat global stock markets aid region
* Heavy trade in Dubai Parks and Resorts
* Egypt's PHDC surges on share capital increase
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, June 7 Saudi Arabia's stock market rose
on Tuesday after the government announced details of its
economic reform plans, while an improved mood in global markets
lifted bourses elsewhere in the Middle East.
A 110-page Saudi reform document released on Monday night
contained hundreds of policies and targets, including major
austerity measures. The government aims to reduce public
salaries and wages as a proportion of the state budget to 40
percent from 45 percent by 2020, and cut water and electricity
subsidies by 200 billion riyals ($53 billion).
Investment firm EFG Hermes commented: "Our first reading
reaffirms our view that Saudi Arabian companies and consumers
face a period of relative austerity over the next few years, and
we stay underweight on Saudi equities."
But the austerity steps were largely expected -- the market
had been falling in previous weeks on those expectations -- and
the main stock index closed 0.9 percent higher, in the
highest trading volume for two weeks.
"The absence of a direct corporate tax and a tax on
dividends are both positive catalysts for the Saudi equity
market in the short term," said Mohamed el-Jamal, managing
director of capital markets at Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital.
"Sectors that are expected to benefit from the plan are ones
linked to religious tourism, private education, mining; whereas
sectors like petchems and materials will see their subsidies
phased out over the next few years."
Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden) rose 1.8
percent. The energy minister said the kingdom planned to issue
new licences covering exploration for minerals and to build more
industrial cities.
"This opens huge possibilities for future investment from
foreign companies into the Saudi resources space, because there
is vast untapped potential," said Jassim al-Jubran, senior
analyst at Saudi-based Aljazira Capital. In the near- to medium
term, Ma'aden will remain the prime beneficiary of the mining
industry push, he added.
Medical insurer MedGulf, which could benefit from
the plan's intention to develop the medical sector, rose 4.9
percent in unusually heavy trade.
Retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co jumped its 10
percent daily limit after it received an offer from a fund
managed by a Dubai-based investment bank to buy its investment
in Spanish clothing retailer Blanco for 350 million riyals ($93
million).
"Investors clearly welcomed this move by Alhokair because
Blanco was eating at the company's profits and was one of the
main reasons why the company barely broke even in its latest
quarterly financial reports," said Jubran.
Dar Al Arkan, one of the kingdom's largest
property developers, also jumped 10 percent. The company, which
reported declining profits in six of the last seven quarters,
may benefit from the reform plan's goal of boosting the
construction sector's contribution to gross domestic product to
10 percent from 5 percent.
GULF, EGYPT
Asian stocks hit five-week highs and Brent crude oil
held above $50 a barrel, encouraging investors to accumulate
shares in other Gulf markets.
Dubai's stock index jumped 1.5 percent in the
highest volume in two weeks. Dubai Parks and Resorts,
which accounted for almost a third of the market's total
turnover, jumped 2.8 percent to 1.45 dirhams. Last week HSBC
initiated coverage of the company with a "buy" rating and a
target price of 1.80 dirhams.
Union Properties climbed 2.9 percent after the
company secured a loan to finance development of a
mid-to-upscale gated community in Dubai's MotorCity. Other rel
estate developers also advanced with Emaar Properties
adding 2.8 percent.
The main Abu Dhabi index rose 0.8 percent as Abu
Dhabi National Energy jumped 5.3 percent and
telecommunications company Etisalat, a constituent of
the MSCI emerging markets index, gained 1.6 percent.
In Doha, blue chips pulled the index up 2.3 percent,
its largest single-day jump since March 7. Ezdan Holding
surged 5.1 percent.
Egypt's main index added 1.0 percent to 7,717
points, triggering a minor bullish triangle formed by the highs
and lows since early May and pointing up to the April peak of
7,994 points.
Palm Hills Development rose 6.4 percent after the
company announced on Tuesday that shareholders had approved its
plan to increase its share capital to 4.6 billion Egyptian
pounds ($518 million) through an issue of bonus shares.
Investment firm EFG Hermes gained 2.8 percent,
continuing to rise after it announced on Sunday that its sale of
a 40 percent stake in Credit Libanais had been approved by the
central bank of Lebanon. Shares in the company have been in an
uptrend since mid-May and are now up 38 percent year-to-date.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index gained 0.9 percent to 6,533 points.
DUBAI
* The index climbed 1.5 percent to 3,327 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index rose 0.8 percent to 4,346 points.
QATAR
* The index added 2.3 percent to 9,858 points.
EGYPT
* The index increased 1.0 percent to 7,717 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 5,393 points.
OMAN
* The index rose 0.5 percent 5,843 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index was flat at 1,116 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)