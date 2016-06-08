* Saudi property developers surge on talks to build homes
* Al Tayyer jumps on government plans to boost tourism
sector
* Petrochemical shares rise as Brent hits fresh 2016 highs
* Dubai's Shuaa Capital jumps on stake sale to ADFG
* EFG Hermes draws profit taking after Lebanese bank stake
sale
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, June 8 Saudi Arabia's stock index
rose 1.1 percent on Wednesday as investors accumulated shares in
companies set to benefit from economic reform plans, while oil
hitting fresh 2016 highs buoyed investor mood across the region.
Saudi Arabia's Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Co
jumped 9.2 percent to 5.95 riyals, surging by its
daily limit for a second straight day.
After the market close on Tuesday, the developer said it was
in talks with the government to provide housing under the
kingdom's economic reform plan. It did not give further details.
Emaar Economic City also said it was in talks with
the housing ministry to build homes for Saudi citizens, and its
shares surged 8.6 percent.
The Saudi government published a five-year National
Transformation Plan (NTP) on Monday, part of a wider set of
reforms launched in April as "Vision 2030".
The plan, which sets targets for government agencies and
also includes spending on new initiatives in healthcare, mining
and renewable energy, will cost an estimated 270 billion riyals
($72 bln) to implement. Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf said on
Tuesday it will partly be paid for by making public sector
efficiency savings and cutting spending on existing projects.
It also targets increasing the percentage of Saudi families
that own homes to 52 percent by 2020 from the current 47 percent
and cutting the waiting period to obtain housing financing to
five years by 2020 from 15 years at present.
Also benefiting from the planned economic reforms, Al Tayyar
Travel Group jumped 3.1 percent to 39.70 riyals. The
company, which offers religious tourism services in the kingdom,
is set to benefit from a push to expand the role of tourism and
hospitality sector in the economy, as outlined in the plan.
Petrochemical shares were also strong, with the sub-index
gaining 1.4 percent as Brent crude prices hit
fresh 2016 highs.
DUBAI, EGYPT
Dubai's Shuaa Capital jumped 5.7 percent after it
confirmed in a bourse statement on Wednesday that Abu Dhabi
Financial Group had reached an agreement to buy the 48.36
percent stake of the investment bank held by Dubai Banking
Group. The transaction, for which no value was disclosed, is
subject to regulatory approvals, it said.
Dubai's main index rose 0.8 percent as winners
outnumbered losers 18-to-four. Blue chips Emaar Properties
and DAMAC Properties closed up 1.3 and 3
percent respectively.
Real estate and banking shares buoyed neighbouring Abu
Dhabi's index, which gained 1.4 percent. First Gulf Bank
and Aldar Properties each rose more than 2
percent.
In Cairo, the main index added 0.8 percent to 7,780
points, it highest close since April 27.
The Egyptian pound strengthened on the black market on
Tuesday, a sign that worries over further devaluation have
abated, for now, encouraging investors to accumulate Egyptian
shares.
Palm Hills Development extended the previous
session's gains and added a further 2.3 percent. The company
said on Tuesday that shareholders had approved its plan to
increase its share capital to 4.6 billion Egyptian pounds ($518
million) through an issue of bonus shares.
Investment firm EFG Hermes, which has been on an
uptrend since mid-May, dropped 3.1 percent on profit taking
after the company said it had sold its 40 percent stake in
Credit Libanais, a Lebanese bank.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index gained 1.1 percent to 6,605 points.
DUBAI
* The index climbed 0.8 percent to 3,354 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index jumped 1.4 percent to 4,408 points.
QATAR
* The index added 0.6 percent to 9,919 points.
EGYPT
* The index increased 0.8 percent to 7,780 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 5,406 points.
OMAN
* The index rose 0.8 percent 5,888 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index was flat at 1,116 points.
