* Saudi's Dar Al Arkan up for third day on talks to build
homes
* Almarai boosted by announcement of five-year business
plans
* Petrochemical shares cap stock market gains as oil dips
* Dubai's Shuaa Capital down as investors cash out on recent
gains
* Banks weigh on Abu Dhabi's index
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, June 9 Saudi Arabia's stock index
notched its fourth session of gains on Thursday following the
announcements of various economic reform plans, while most other
bourses lost steam on profit taking.
Riyadh's index nudged up 2 points to 6,607 points.
The Saudi government published a five-year National
Transformation Plan (NTP) on Monday, part of a wider set of
reforms launched in April as "Vision 2030".
"Investors are absorbing the impact on various sectors and
how to position their funds to capture the best returns over the
long term after the announcement of the economic transformation
plan," said a Riyadh-based fund manager, adding that profit
taking will likely cap further gains.
One facet of the plan, which sets targets for government
agencies and includes spending on new initiatives across various
sectors, includes building 1.5 million homes over the next seven
or eight years, the housing minister said at a press conference
in Jeddah late on Wednesday.
Majed al-Hogail said the kingdom would offer foreign and
local property developers partnership deals in a vast housing
construction programme to reach that target.
Dar Al Arkan, one of the top developers in the
kingdom, rose 0.8 percent its third session of strong gains. The
stock had jumped its daily limit for two consecutive days, after
the developer said late on Tuesday it was in talks with the
government to provide housing under the kingdom's economic
reform plan. It did not give further details.
But Emaar Economic City, another company that said
it was in talks with the Housing Ministry, slumped 6 percent on
profit taking. Shares in the company are still up 9.2 percent
from a week ago.
The Gulf's largest dairy producer Almarai added
1.4 percent after announcing its board had approved a new
five-year business plan for 2017-2021. Under the plan, Almarai
is targeting the deployment of capital investment worth 14.5
billion riyals ($3.87 billion) during the period.
But the petrochemical sector lost steam, erasing earlier
gains as Brent prices retreated from their 2016 high.
The sub-sector index dropped 0.6 percent, with Saudi
Kayan Petrochemical declining 2.3 percent.
UAE, EGYPT
Shares in Dubai's Shuaa Capital dropped 2.7
percent, as investors booked profit following its recent price
gains. On Wednesday the Islamic investment firm said that Abu
Dhabi Financial Group had reached an agreement to buy the 48.36
percent stake of the investment bank held by Dubai Banking
Group. The transaction, for which no value was disclosed, is
subject to regulatory approvals, it said.
But mid to large cap stocks helped support Dubai's main
index, which closed up 0.5 percent, notching its third
session of gains. Air Arabia and Dubai Financial
Market, the only listed bourse in the Gulf, gained 2.3
and 1.6 percent respectively.
In Abu Dhabi the bourse was pulled 0.6 percent lower
as investors cashed out of blue-chip banks which have been
advancing over the last week.
First Gulf Bank and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
lost 2.5 and 0.7 percent to close at 11.95 dirhams and
6.15 dirhams respectively. Shares in both lenders are up over
1.5 percent from the start of the week.
HSBC recently raised its price target for ADCB to 7.2
dirhams, but lowered its price target for FGB to 12.2 dirhams
and maintained a "hold" rating on both stocks.
Similarly in Qatar, the index fell 0.8 percent,
snapping a four day winning streak as investors exited shares
which have been rising. Ezdan Holding and Qatar National Bank,
which together make up more than one third of the total market
value, each retreated 1.1 percent.
"When markets start to look toppy, profit taking is the
normal course of action," said a Dubai-based fund manager.
Adding that investors are leaving enough cash at hand to
reposition funds close to second quarter financial reports.
In Cairo, the main index fell 0.3 percent, but
remains near 3 week highs. Pioneers Holding fell 0.5
percent. On Thursday the company said its shareholders approved
increasing issued capital by 708 million Egyptian pounds through
the distribution of bonus shares.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index edged up 0.03 percent to 6,607 points.
DUBAI
* The index added 0.5 percent to 3,371 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index fell 0.6 percent to 4,381 points.
QATAR
* The index lost 0.8 percent to 9,837 points.
EGYPT
* The index dropped 0.3 percent to 7,756 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 5,411 points.
OMAN
* The index declined 0.03 percent to 5,886 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index added 0.3 percent to 1,120 points.
