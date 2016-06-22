* Trading volumes in region are moderate
* Saudi's Arabian Pipes soars in heavy trade
* Abu Dhabi's UNB keeps rising on merger speculation
* Dubai Parks dominates trade in Dubai
* Egypt's Asec drops on Q1 loss; parent Qalaa falls
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, June 22 Gulf stock markets were mixed in
narrow ranges and moderate volumes on Wednesday, with investors
cautious before Britain's European Union referendum. Egypt
resumed sliding after it broke major technical support earlier
this week.
Saudi Arabia's index dropped 0.3 percent. Some banks
were weak, with Saudi Hollandi Bank down 2.8 percent.
Saudi Basic Industries, the Gulf's largest listed
petrochemical producer, added 0.3 percent as oil prices rose.
Arabian Pipes jumped its 10 percent daily limit
for a second straight day in its heaviest trading since early
2005.
In Abu Dhabi, Union National Bank jumped 4.4
percent in a second day of strong gains, after Arqaam
Capital said in a note on Tuesday that following the proposed
merger between National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First
Gulf Bank, "we expect UNB to be next".
It said Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank might offer a
substantial premium to UNB shareholders in a merger; ADCB shares
rose 2.8 percent on Wednesday. NBAD, which soared earlier
this week, rose a further 1.7 percent while FGB fell 1.6
percent. The main Abu Dhabi index edged down 0.1 percent.
Dubai's index climbed 1.0 percent with Dubai Parks
and Resorts, the most heavily traded stock, surging
4.1 percent to 1.54 dirhams.
The company is in an uptrend before the opening of its first
theme parks later this year in Dubai, but the stock now exceeds
the 1.47-dirham median target price of three analysts surveyed
by Reuters.
Qatar's index was flat, although Qatar International
Islamic Bank added 2.3 percent in unusually heavy
trade.
Cairo's main stock index dropped 1.3 percent to
7,156 points. It has been technically bearish since it broke
earlier this week below its April and May lows, triggering a
head & shoulders pattern pointing down to the 6,700 point area.
Asec Company for Mining sank 2.8 percent after
reporting that it swung to a consolidated loss in the first
quarter from a year-earlier profit. Its parent company Qalaa
Holdings sank 6.3 percent.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 0.3 percent to 6,532 points.
DUBAI
* The index rose 1.0 percent to 3,376 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 4,498 points.
QATAR
* The index was flat at 9,919 points.
EGYPT
* The index dropped 1.3 percent to 7,156 points.
KUWAIT
* The index fell 0.5 percent to 5,409 points.
OMAN
* The index edged up 0.01 percent to 5,789 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index dropped 0.3 percent to 1,113 points.
(Editing by Larry King)