* Egypt rebounds from post-Brexit vote plunge
* CIB down despite scrapping of CEO term limits
* Small and mid-cap stocks lift Dubai
* Union Properties favoured for rental business
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, June 27 Banks were the main drag on Saudi
Arabia's stock market on Monday as investors grew wary before
second-quarter financial results, while most other Middle East
bourses recovered some of the losses from the sell-off after
Britain's Brexit vote.
Riyadh's benchmark fell by 0.2 percent as banking
shares were sold in the final hour of trade. Al Rajhi,
the sector's largest Islamic bank, lost 2.2 percent to 56.50
riyals and the sector's sub-index dropped 0.8 percent.
A note from Riyad Capital said that tight liquidity and
pressure on deposits are among the biggest challenges facing the
banking sector this year.
"In the absence of an inflow of fresh money into the
interbank system, these trends will continue," it said.
Analysts at Riyad Capital still have "buy" ratings on Saudi
Hollandi Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, Saudi
British Bank and Samba Financial Group but a
"neutral" rating on Al Rajhi, saying it is relatively close to a
fair-value price of 64 riyals per share.
Qatar's index edged 0.3 percent lower in thin volume.
Stocks within MSCI's emerging market index led losses, with
Industries Qatar down 1 percent.
EGYPT, DUBAI
Egypt's main index, which had plunged 5.5 percent
on Sunday, bounced 0.8 percent with gainers outpacing losers 16
to 11. Orascom Telecom, the most heavily traded stock
and one favoured by local day traders, gained 3.8 percent.
Commercial International Bank (CIB), the largest
listed lender, fell back 0.5 percent, having risen by 2.2
percent in early trading after the central bank said it would
not impose nine-year term limits on bank chief executives.
Dubai's index, which slid by 3.3 percent on
Sunday, rose 0.9 percent with more than three fifths of traded
shares advancing.
Small and mid-sized stocks favoured by local retail
investors were the most active, with Islamic insurer Dar Al
Takaful hitting its 15 percent daily gain limit.
Union Properties, a developer with a residential
rental unit, gained 1.8 percent.
Real estate consultancy JLL said that Dubai's expatriate
population is likely to continue renting their homes rather than
switching to ownership, but that real estate markets in other
major Gulf cities will feel little impact from a British exit
from the European Union because their property markets are more
focused on local citizens.
The Abu Dhabi the index added 0.4 percent, after
dropping 1.9 percent on Sunday. Gainers outnumbered losers 14 to
four.
Finance House rose 2.9 percent in very thin trade
after the company said it had received regulatory approval for a
share buyback. It gave no further details.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index edged down 0.2 percent to 6,465 points.
EGYPT
* The index climbed 0.8 percent to 6,904 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index added 0.4 percent to 4,434 points.
DUBAI
* The index rose 0.9 percent to 3,286 points.
QATAR
* The index fell 0.3 percent to 9,817 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged up 0.3 percent to 5,366 points.
OMAN
* The index added 0.03 percent to 5,764 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 1,113 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia and David Goodman)