* Oil price rebound supports Gulf markets

* But activity limited by Ramadan, summer holidays

* Saudi activity focuses on second-tier stocks

* Bank of Sharjah surges in Abu Dhabi

* IMF loan deal for Egypt by no means certain

By Andrew Torchia

DUBAI, June 28 Gulf stocks were mixed in quiet trade on Tuesday as global markets regained some strength after the shock of the British vote to leave the European Union. Signs of progress toward an International Monetary Fund loan failed to lift Egypt much.

With oil prices off their lows, Gulf investors feel Brexit may have little impact on their economies, although weakness in the pound and euro could affect Dubai's real estate and tourism sectors. Brent oil was up 2.7 percent to $48.41 a barrel as Gulf markets traded on Tuesday.

But Ramadan and summer holidays are limiting activity and deterring Gulf investors from taking large positions given the risk of more global market instability. Saudi Arabia's market will be closed throughout next week for Eid al-Fitr.

The Saudi index closed 0.2 percent higher, largely because of second- or third-tier stocks favoured by local retail investors such as Tihama Advertising, up 9.5 percent.

Dubai's index edged down 0.1 percent in thin trade with activity also focusing on smaller stocks such as HITS Telecom, the most actively traded share. It was up 1.5 percent.

In Abu Dhabi, a 1.5 percent decline by Aldar Properties and a 1.3 percent pull-back by First Gulf Bank helped to pull the index down 0.6 percent. But Bank of Sharjah jumped 7.1 percent in unusually heavy trade.

Qatar rose 0.5 percent as Qatar National Bank , the Gulf's largest listed lender, climbed 0.7 percent.

Egypt's central bank said late on Monday that it could secure some $10 billion from the IMF by agreeing on a structural economic reform programme, but it had yet to make any formal request to do so.

The central bank statement came in response to comments by a cabinet minister, who told Reuters on Monday that Egypt had started negotiations with the IMF last week for a $5 billion loan. The minister said the central bank was leading the talks.

A serious effort by Egypt to reach an IMF deal would be seen by foreign investors as a major step towards reforming the economy and stabilising the country's external position.

Nevertheless, a deal is by no means certain -- such talks have faltered in the past -- and the Egyptian stock index rose only 0.4 percent in moderate volume. Global Telecom added 1.0 percent and investment bank EFG Hermes gained 2.5 percent.

TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index rose 0.2 percent to 6,480 points.

DUBAI

* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 3,284 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index fell 0.6 percent to 4,407 points.

QATAR

* The index rose 0.5 percent to 9,868 points.

EGYPT

* The index climbed 0.4 percent to 6,932 points.

KUWAIT

* The index gained 0.2 percent to 5,375 points.

OMAN

* The index edged down 0.04 percent to 5,761 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 1,114 points.