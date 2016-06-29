* Banks, telecommunications support Saudi
* Retailer L'azurde off high as it lists
* Dubai Resorts drops on Six Flags exclusivity exception
* Egypt finance-related shares underperform market
* Shares with attractive dividend yields boost Qatar
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, June 29 Most stock markets in the Gulf
nudged up on Wednesday, supported by recoveries in oil and
global equity prices after the shock of Britain's vote to leave
the European Union last week, but turnover was small before
summer and Eid al Fitr holidays.
Riyadh's index added 0.3 percent, buoyed by the
banking and telecommunications sectors, with
phone operator Zain KSA climbing 1.3 percent to 7.95
riyals.
NCB Capital said in a note that strong revenue growth,
improving market share and margin expansion were Zain KSA's main
strengths.
"The company is also expected to benefit from the reduction
in interconnection charges, while capital expenditure is
expected to continue with the support of the recent 2.25 billion
riyal ($600 million) loan renewal," the note added. NCB is
neutral on Zain shares with a price target of 9.0 riyals.
Shares in retailer L'azurde Company for Jewellery
closed 7.6 percent higher at 39.80 riyals as they listed, but
came off their intra-day high of 40.70 riyals. It is unusual for
a Saudi stock not to end up its 10 percent daily limit on its
first day of trade. The company sold 12.9 million shares in its
initial public offer at 37.0 riyals per share.
Main competitor Fitaihi Holding dropped 3.0
percent. L'azurde is the first retail company to list in Saudi
Arabia this year, and its stock price performance in coming
months may depend on the outlook for discretionary spending in
the midst of an economic slowdown due to low oil prices.
Dubai's index fell 0.4 percent, sagging in the
final hour of trade as investors booked profits in small and
mid-cap stocks ahead of the holidays. Islamic insurer Dar Al
Takaful slumped 10.0 percent.
The most heavily traded stock, amusement park builder Dubai
Parks and Resorts, dropped 3.2 percent. The company
said that at the behest of Dubai's ruler, it had made an
exception to its exclusive right to develop and operate Six
Flags-branded theme parks in the Gulf Cooperation Council, in
order to let Six Flags help Saudi Arabia build theme parks.
Abu Dhabi's index edged up 0.2 percent. National Bank
of Abu Dhabi, which is in talks to merge with fellow
lender First Gulf Bank, added 1.2 percent. Abu Dhabi
Commercial Bank also gained 1.2 percent. Some analysts
believe ADCB could merge with Union National Bank.
EGYPT, QATAR
In Cairo, the main index added 0.2 percent. El
Sewedy Electric, the top gainer, jumped 4.7 percent.
But financial firms, favoured by international funds,
lagged. Commercial International Bank lost 1.2 percent
and investment bank EFG Hermes dropped 1.1 percent.
Doha's index nudged up 0.1 percent in the final hour
of trade as investors bought shares with attractive dividend
yields ahead of second-quarter corporate results. Doha Bank
gained 1.6 percent; the lender has a 12-month forward
dividend yield of 7.7 percent, according to Reuters data.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index edged up 0.3 percent to 6,500 points.
DUBAI
* The index lost 0.4 percent to 3,271 points
ABU DHABI
* The index added 0.2 percent to 4,417 points.
EGYPT
* The index gained 0.2 percent to 6,943 points.
QATAR
* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 9,878 points.
KUWAIT
* The index was unchanged at 5,375 points.
OMAN
* The index added 0.3 percent to 5,780 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index advanced 0.4 percent to 1,118 points.
