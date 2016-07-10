DUBAI, July 10 Saudi Arabia's stock market rose
in early trading on Sunday, the first day many Middle Eastern
bourses re-opened after the Eid al-Fitr holiday, while the
performance of other regional exchanges were mixed.
The main Tadawul index rose 0.8 percent, with most
blue chip stocks higher, including Al Rajhi Bank and
Saudi Basic Industries Corp, which were 2.6 percent
and 0.3 percent higher respectively.
Saudi Arabia's midcaps were also broadly firmer on the first
day of trading since June 30, led by Fawaz Alhokair
and Dar Al Arkan which jumped respectively 4.3 percent
and 7 percent.
Al Tayyar Travel Group was up 2.8 percent after it
announced an agreement with Starwood Hotels to rebrand a
recently-refurbished hotel in the holy city of Mecca as a
Sheraton.
Egypt's bourse, closed for the last three days of
last week, rose 3 percent on the back of gains in global
markets.
Construction-related firms were among the biggest gainers,
with developers Talaat Mostafa Group Holding and SODIC
up 5 percent and 7.7 percent respectively.
Elsewhere, Abu Dhabi's exchange was 0.3 percent
lower, even though there is speculation about more mergers and
acquisitions activity in the emirate after a spate of big deals,
including a proposed merger of First Gulf Bank and
National Bank of Abu Dhabi.
Union National Bank was 3.9 percent higher, and Abu
Dhabi National Energy Company up 3.9 percent, taking
their gains in the past four sessions to 14.3 percent and 10.2
percent respectively.
Both are seen as among the most plausible candidates for
consolidation, following confirmation last week that the boards
of National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank had agreed to
a merger. These two banks were down 1 percent and 0.4 percent
respectively on Sunday.
Their proposed deal followed days after the government
ordered a tie-up between state investment funds Mubadala and
International Petroleum Investment Company.
Dubai's bourse was marginally higher, led by a 3.5
percent rise in construction firm Arabtec. Oman's
stock market was also slightly higher.
Kuwait's exchange was down 0.3 percent, weighed down
by a 1.7 percent decline in heavyweight National Bank of Kuwait
.
(Reporting by David French. Editing by Jane Merriman)