DUBAI, July 11 Egypt's stock market maintained
its upward trajectory in early trade on Monday as investors were
again buoyed by hopes of a further devaluation of the North
African nation's currency.
The main measure was up 1.6 percent, building on
gains in the previous two sessions after the central bank
governor said the Egyptian pound should be a market-based
currency where demand and supply set the price.
Developers Talaat Mostafa Group Holding and Sixth
of October Development and Investment Co (SODIC) rose
3.6 percent and 2.9 percent respectively after closing limit up
on Sunday. Global Telecom Holding hit a fresh 15-month
high on gains of 3.4 percent.
Qatar's index breached the 10,000-point mark for the
first time since mid-May as it resumed trading after the Eid
al-Fitr holiday, with banks the main support.
Commercial Bank of Qatar increased 2 percent, and
Qatar National Bank advanced 1.2 percent the day
before it reports its second-quarter numbers.
Dubai's market was heading towards its highest
close since May 1, up 0.6 percent.
Neighbouring Abu Dhabi's measure continued its
retreat from last Monday's 9-1/2 week high, slipping 0.2
percent. National Bank of Abu Dhabi was the main drag,
down 2.4 percent.
Saudi Arabia's bourse advanced 0.2 percent after
spending much of the first hour of trading near-flat.
Advanced Petrochemical slipped 0.2 percent after
reporting a 23.5 percent year-on-year decline in second-quarter
net profit to 186 million riyals ($49.6 million). The figure was
in line with the average estimate of three analysts, according
to Eikon data.
Kuwait's exchange was 0.4 percent lower, with most
trading in small-cap stocks, a sign of speculative retail
investors dominating amid a lack of catalysts. The
heaviest-traded stock was National Ranges Co, which
was down 1.85 percent.
