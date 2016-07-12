By David French
DUBAI, July 12 Gulf bourses benefited from
recovering oil prices to all close higher on Tuesday, although
Egypt's exchange stumbled for a second day as investors took
profits from a rally inspired by future currency devaluation
speculation.
Crude rose from the near-two-month lows hit the previous
day: Brent crude was up $1.29 at $47.54 per barrel at
1218 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.10
at $45.86 a barrel.
The biggest swing came in Qatar, where the index had
been trading as much as 0.9 percent down earlier in the day
before closing up 0.4 percent at a fresh 11-week high.
Qatar National Bank rose 1 percent. It posted a 16
percent jump in second-quarter net profit after market hours,
aided by the inclusion of Finansbank in its accounts after the
2.7 billion euro purchase of the Turkish lender concluded in
June.
Saudi Arabia's index advanced for a third day since
it resumed trading after the Eid al-Fitr holiday. Its 0.8
percent increase was aided by Saudi Arabian Mining Co
(Ma'aden), which surged 7.3 percent.
In the United Arab Emirates, Dubai stocks jumped
1.3 percent, their sixth straight positive session either side
of Eid. Abu Dhabi's index recovered from weakness earlier
in the day to edge marginally higher as banks recovered some of
the losses incurred in the previous two days.
Oman's index rose 0.5 percent aided by the
performance of banks, including National Bank of Oman
which gained 2.1 percent on the day it announced plans to raise
$100 million through a bond tap.
Oman Cement closed flat despite reporting early in
the day an 83.9 percent jump in second-quarter net profit after
tax, according to Thomson Reuters calculations.
In Egypt the exchange recovered some of its earlier
losses but still ended the day down 0.7 percent, its second
consecutive fall. Traders booked profits after a 7.7 percent
surge in the two prior sessions following comments from the
central bank governor that the Egyptian pound should be a
market-based currency where demand and supply set the price.
The biggest fallers were developers Emaar Misr and
Amer Group Holding, which dropped 2.5 percent and 3.3
percent respectively.
Global Telecom Holding continued its positive run
though, rising 1.4 percent to hit a 16-month high.
