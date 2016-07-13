DUBAI, July 13 Gulf stocks edge higher on
Wednesday as investors build up positions in banks as the first
series of second-quarter results outperformed analyst
expectations.
Investors also took cues from global markets as central
banks signal the possibility of further stimulus programmes.
"The sentiment is positive today, markets are being driven
by the global backdrop," said Saleem Khokhar, head of fund
management and equities at the asset management group of
National Bank of Abu Dhabi. "It's creating a bit of a risk-on
sentiment."
The Bank of England is due to have its first post-Brexit
policy meeting, where analysts are expecting the central bank to
cut U.K. interest rates to calm markets. In Japan, there are
also expectations of further economic stimulus this month.
Oman's Bank Muscat, which reported its earnings on
Wednesday morning, was up 1.58 percent. The sultanate's biggest
lender reported a 0.3 percent gain in net profit of 46.7 million
rials in the second quarter, above the 43.3 million rials
average estimate of four analysts.
This helped the index post a 1.1 percent increase,
while other banks also gained on the back of Bank Muscat's
earnings. Bank Dhofar and National Bank of Oman
advanced 3.9 percent and 2 percent respectively.
In Saudi Arabia, the kingdom's index continued its
upward trajectory following the Eid holiday as it rose 0.6
percent.
Banque Saudi Fransi jumped 2.2 percent after it
recorded an estimate-beating 3.2 percent rise in quarterly
profits. The lender part-owned by Credit Agricole also
increased its dividend payout for the first half of 2016.
However, Jarir Marketing declined 2.3 percent after the
retailer recorded a 17 percent drop in net profit during the
second quarter.
Dubai's bourse was on course for its seventh
consecutive gain, rising 0.8 percent aided by banking stocks
such as Dubai Islamic Bank and Emirates NBD,
which rose up 2.2 percent and 1.1 percent respectively.
Qatar National Bank, which reported on Tuesday,
rose 1.2 percent. The Gulf's largest lender posted a 16 percent
increase in second quarter profit to 3.38 billion riyals.
The heavyweight bank's performance helped Qatar's index
0.6 percent higher, set for its 16th increase in 18
sessions.
In Cairo, the Egyptian exchange rose 1.7 percent.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Tom Heneghan)