DUBAI, July 14 Gulf shares traded lower on
Thursday after two days of gains as investors paused ahead of
expected economic policy moves in major global markets.
The Bank of England is due to make its first post-Brexit
policy decision on Thursday, with analysts expecting the Bank to
cut interest rates to a record low to calm markets.
This, coupled with expectations of further economic stimulus
this month in Japan, has revived risk appetite among global
investors, pushing funds into emerging markets including the
Gulf. All traded higher in the previous two days.
Qatar was among the least impacted in Thursday's
pullback, falling marginally. The index has been on a strong
run, rising in 16 of the previous 18 sessions, with its 1.8
percent increase of the prior day the biggest in that sequence.
Qatar Electricity and Water Co rose 0.2 percent
after the Gulf state's monopoly utility posted a 13.4 percent
increase in second-quarter net profit, according to Reuters
calculations.
Qatar Gas Transport Co (Nakilat) was 0.2 percent
down after the firm, one of the world's largest shippers of
liquefied natural gas, posted a 2.8 percent decline in
second-quarter net profit.
Saudi Arabia's Tadawul and Egypt's exchange
both slipped 0.1 percent, with Kuwait's bourse shedding
0.2 percent.
Declines elsewhere were more substantial.
Dubai's index slipped 0.9 percent, weighed down by
Dubai Islamic Bank which fell 3.1 percent.
Arabtec Holding edged 0.7 percent lower after the
builder said it obtained a 400 million dirham ($109 million)
debt facility from its main shareholder, Aabar.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark was down 0.3 percent, hit by
declines in energy stocks. Abu Dhabi National Energy Co
dropped 5.5 percent.
In Oman, the index fell 0.6 percent.
Bank Dhofar and Omantel, which both
reported double-digit profit increases for the three months to
June 30, traded flat and 1.8 percent lower respectively.
Bahrain bucked the trend to gain 0.2 percent.
($1 = 3.6723 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and David French; editing by
John Stonestreet)