By Hadeel Al Sayegh
| DUBAI, July 14
DUBAI, July 14 Gulf markets were mixed on
Thursday as investors treaded with caution after oil prices
dropped the day before, dampening sentiment for riskier asset
classes.
Uncertainty weighed on regional stocks in the hours before
the Bank of England's first policy meeting since Britain voted
to leave the European Union.
The Bank's decision to hold rates steady came after Gulf
bourses had closed but Riyadh and Cairo were still trading.
"There was some excitement ahead of the Bank of England
meeting today as investors were expecting a rate cut," said
Vijay Harpalani, fund manager at Al Mal Capital in Dubai. "The
weakness in oil prices yesterday impacted the sentiment."
Oil prices dropped more than 3 percent on Wednesday after
the International Energy Agency (IEA) cautioned that a global
supply glut was threatening market recovery.
US futures declined as much as 4.4 percent to settle at
$44.75 a barrel.
Abu Dhabi's index increased marginally, led by
banking stocks. Union National Bank rose 0.2 percent
even after the bank, which is 50 percent owned by the Abu Dhabi
government, posted a 17.3 percent drop in second-quarter net
profit.
Dubai's benchmark was down 0.4 percent, weighed by
Dubai Islamic Bank. The sharia compliant lender
declined 1.9 percent.
In Oman, stocks were mostly down, with the index down
0.9 percent. Oman Telecommunications fell 2.4 percent
even as its second quarter profits rose 19.9 percent, Reuters
calculations showed.
Qatar's index advanced 1 per cent led by Commercial
Bank of Qatar, the country's third-largest lender by
assets, which jumped 2.1 per cent.
Qatar Electricity and Water Co rose 0.6 percent
after the Gulf state's monopoly utility posted a 13.4 percent
increase in second-quarter net profit, according to Reuters
calculations.
Saudi Arabia's Tadawul All-Share Index lost 0.4 percent,
while Egypt's EGX 30 Index lost 0.3 percent.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
ABU DHABI
* The index edged up 0.06 percent to 4,576.73 points.
DUBAI
* The index slipped 0.4 percent to 3,472 points.
OMAN
* The index lost 0.9 percent to 5,860 points.
QATAR
* The index rose 1 percent to 10,428 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index lost 0.4 percent to 6,662 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 0.3 percent to 7,583 points.
KUWAIT
* The index rose marginally by 0.09 percent to
5,390.70 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 1,172.80 points.
