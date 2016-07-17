* Gulf as a whole has little financial exposure to Turkey
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, July 17 Major Middle Eastern stock
markets edged up on Sunday although some shares with exposure to
Turkey underperformed after the failed coup attempt there, and
Saudi Arabia's largest listed bank dropped after reporting
second-quarter earnings.
The instability in Turkey is expected to have little
financial impact on the Gulf because trade and investment ties
are relatively minor. Nevertheless, fund managers said the event
made some investors more cautious about buying.
Qatar National Bank, which last month completed
the acquisition of Turkey's Finansbank, slipped 0.5
percent, helping to pull the Qatari stock index down 0.1
percent.
Dubai's index rose 0.5 percent as builder Arabtec
, the most heavily traded stock, jumped 4.7 percent. On
Thursday it said major shareholder Aabar Investments had agreed
to give it a 400 million dirham ($109 million) debt facility to
help it weather "challenging" conditions in the industry.
Dubai Islamic Bank fell 0.9 percent after it said
shares from its 3.2 billion dirham rights issue last month were
now listed in the market's electronic clearing system,
facilitating trade.
Emaar Properties, which has real estate, retail
and hospitality projects in Turkey, fell in early trade but
closed flat.
Abu Dhabi's index also climbed 0.5 percent, buoyed by
First Gulf Bank, which added 2.0 percent. But Abu Dhabi
Islamic Bank sank 4.3 percent after it posted on
Thursday a 1 percent rise in second-quarter net profit but
warned it was restricting the amount of new credit it provided
because of an increase in defaults across its business lines.
The Saudi Arabian index edged up 0.3 percent as
dairy firm Almarai climbed 1.8 percent to 57.25
dirhams in its heaviest trade since February, after it said
second-quarter net profit rose 18.6 percent year-on-year to
628.8 million riyals ($167.7 million), beating analysts' average
forecast of 530.3 million riyals.
However, the company said it was cautious about the future
because of stiff competition due to Saudi Arabia's economic
slowdown, and the stock came well off its intra-day high of
59.25 dirhams, failing a test of major technical resistance at
the March and April peaks of 58.50 riyals.
National Commercial Bank fell 1.5 percent
after its quarterly profit came in at 2.44 billion riyals, at
the low end of estimates; analysts had on average expected 2.54
billion riyals.
Bahrain underperformed the Gulf, dropping 0.7
percent, after a court dissolved the country's main Shi'ite
Muslim opposition group al-Wefaq and liquidated its funds,
advancing a crackdown on the Gulf kingdom's opposition.
Egypt edged up 0.2 percent, buoyed by real estate
developers, with Palm Hills Development gaining 3.2
percent.
