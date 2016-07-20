* Commercial Bank of Qatar slumps 6.6 pct on Q2 earnings
* Saudi Electricity weighs on local market
* But major Saudi banks advance after earnings
* Egyptian pound sinks further in black market
* Emaar Properties pulls up Dubai
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, July 20 Stock markets in Qatar and Saudi
Arabia were pulled lower on Wednesday by two blue-chip companies
whose weak second-quarter earnings missed forecasts, while Egypt
was hurt by a fresh slide of its currency in the black market.
Commercial Bank of Qatar slumped 6.6 percent after
it posted a 63 percent drop in second quarter net attributable
profit to 212.3 million riyals ($58.3 million); analysts polled
by Reuters had forecast 339.5 million riyals.
Other Qatari banks also fell, even though they had reported
strong earnings at the start of this week. Qatar Islamic Bank
dropped 1.6 percent. The main Qatari index
dropped 0.5 percent to 10,592 points, but closed 81 points above
its session low.
In Saudi Arabia, Saudi Electricity Co (SEC)
dropped 0.5 percent after it reported a 28 percent fall in
second-quarter net profit to 1.4 billion riyals ($381 million).
Analysts at NCB Capital had forecast 2.4 billion riyals.
SEC cited the higher cost of fuel and depreciation of
assets, without elaborating. The kingdom's 2016 state budget
contained hikes in fuel and electricity prices but the company
had previously said these would not have a significant effect on
its earnings overall.
The main Saudi index edged down 0.2 percent. But
some Saudi banks fared well after several reported earnings that
met expectations. Saudi Hollandi Bank rose 0.8 percent
after reporting a flat net profit of 540 million riyals, beating
the average analyst forecast of 508 million riyals.
In Egypt, the main index extended the previous
day's decline and dropped 1.2 percent after the Egyptian pound
weakened to 11.75 per dollar on the black market, its lowest
level since that market emerged.
The central bank has been keeping the currency artificially
fixed at 8.78 pounds since its devaluation in mid-March. Since
the central bank's comments to local media on July 3 about the
fixed currency rate being a "mistake", the pound has tumbled in
the black market, and economists believe a further devaluation -
possibly accompanied by further interest rate hikes - may be
imminent.
The March devaluation triggered a strong rally in the stock
market on hopes that it would prompt foreign fund inflows, but
that largely did not happen, so investors are more gloomy this
time around.
Nine-tenths of traded shares declined on Wednesday with
heavily traded Orascom Telecom dropping 3.6 percent.
Ezz Steel, hit by the country's gas shortage, sank 3.9
percent after it reported its first-quarter net loss widened
from a year earlier.
DUBAI, ABU DHABI
In Dubai, Emaar Properties climbed 1.7 percent to
7.02 dirhams, its highest close in 11 months, in active trade.
It closed above technical resistance on its October 2015
peak of 7.01 dirhams; another such close on Thursday would
trigger a reverse head and shoulders pattern formed by the highs
and lows since last August and pointing up in the long term to
at least the April 2015 peak of 8.39 dirhams.
"Passive emerging market funds, which have been underweight
the region, are now accumulating shares in companies such as
Emaar to ensure equal weights," said a Dubai-based equity
portfolio manager.
Buying of Emaar was also encouraged this week by local
consultancy ValuStrat saying the Dubai real estate market had a
good chance of starting to recover in the second half of 2016,
although many other analysts think property prices have further
to fall.
Dubai's main stock index added 0.6 percent on
Wednesday. Abu Dhabi's index climbed by the same margin
with support from large-caps; Aldar Properties, the
largest listed property developer in Abu Dhabi, jumped 4.3
percent.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia/Ruth Pitchford)