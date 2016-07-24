* 80 percent of Saudi shares fall
* PetroRabigh slumps on Q2 profit slide
* But Saudi Kayan jumps on surprise Q2 profit
* Dubai's Emaar pulls back from technical resistance
* Egyptian gainers might benefit from FX devaluation
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, July 24 Gulf stock markets declined on
Sunday as sharp falls in oil prices late last week outweighed a
few positive corporate earnings in Saudi Arabia.
In Egypt, investors bought shares that could benefit from
any currency devaluation.
Riyadh's stock index fell 1.2 percent as losses
accelerated in the final hour of trade, with four-fifths of
traded stocks declining.
Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co declined 2.5
percent after it reported a 79.6 percent slide in net profit to
103.2 million riyals ($27.5 million), blaming lower prices and
tighter refinery margins.
Saudi Arabian Fertilizers Co (SAFCO) dropped 0.4
percent after it said quarterly profit halved to 299 million
riyals, broadly in line with an average forecast by analysts for
290.5 million riyals.
But Saudi Kayan Petrochemical climbed 1.4 percent
after it swung to a net profit in the second quarter of 91.02
million riyals, ending a run of five straight quarterly losses
and beating analysts' forecast for another loss.
NCB Capital said in a note that it was the highest net
profit since Kayan began commercial production in 2011 and
estimated the company achieved a record gross margin of 18.5
percent, beating NCB's forecast of 4.6 percent.
"The better-than-expected results can be attributed to
higher sales volumes, improved operating rates, higher spreads,
and a reduction in other production expenses" the note said.
Packaged food producer Halwani Brothers Co slumped
4.7 percent. The company reported a 35.5 percent increase in
second-quarter net profit, partly because of non-recurring
gains, but operating profit fell.
Company for Cooperative Insurance jumped 4.4
percent after it reported an 11.0 percent rise in second-quarter
profit before tax.
Elsewhere in the Gulf, trading activity was subdued in a
broad sell-off. Dubai's index fell 0.8 percent as
heavyweight Emaar Properties fell 2.1 percent to 6.85
dirhams ($1.87), retreating from major technical resistance on
its October peak of 7.01 dirhams.
Hopes that the resistance would break caused the stock to
outperform last week.
In Abu Dhabi, the index dropped 0.5 percent, weighed
down by losses in mid- and large-cap shares, with Dana Gas
declining 1.7 percent.
Qatar's index slid 0.5 percent with losers
outnumbering gainers 13 to five. Masraf Al Rayan,
which gained 1.6 percent last week, fell back 0.7 percent.
In Egypt, the main index rose 0.4 percent as local
investors accumulated shares, mainly in export-oriented and real
estate development stocks.
These sectors might benefit from another currency
devaluation, which many economists believe is inevitable given
sliding black market currency rates, although the timing is
unclear.
Sixth of October Development and Investment
climbed 1.1 percent and textiles exporter Arabia Cotton Ginning
rose 2.9 percent.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 1.2 percent to 6,524 points.
DUBAI
* The index dropped 0.8 percent to 3,517 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index declined 0.5 percent to 4,568 points.
QATAR
* The index fell 0.5 percent to 10,486 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 0.4 percent to 7,464 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 5,395 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index edged up 0.04 percent to 1,161 points.
