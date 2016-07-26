* Saudi's Mobily, al-Khodari tumble on Q2 results
* Positive Q2 surprise fails to lift Tasnee
* Insurance sector bucks trend on bullish earnings
* Dubai's Aramex surges 5.5 percent
* Small stocks boost Kuwait index, blue chips move little
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, July 26 Gulf stock markets mostly fell on
Tuesday as soft oil prices dampened buying, while Saudi Arabia's
index fell 0.7 percent on disappointing quarterly
corporate results.
Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) slumped 4.2 percent after
the Saudi telecommunications operator swung to a net profit of
18.8 million riyals ($5 million) in the second quarter, from a
loss of 901 million riyals in the prior-year period, but fell
short of estimates by analysts polled by Reuters who forecast a
quarterly profit of 52.5 million riyals.
Construction firm Abdullah Abdul Mohsin al-Khodari and Sons
tumbled 3.1 percent after it reported a
worse-than-forecast net loss of 43.34 million riyals in the
second quarter due to a slowdown in the kingdom's building
sector.
Most petrochemical shares fell as Brent oil futures
flirted with $44 a barrel, hitting a fresh 11-week low. National
Industrialization Co (Tasnee) fell 1.5 percent to
close at 13.55 riyals after hitting a session high of 14.05
riyals. The firm posted a quarterly net profit of 104 million
riyals, beating analysts' forecasts for a net loss of 1.2
million riyals and ending a run of five straight losses,
although sales fell.
"Despite the 2Q16 positive surprise, operational issues at
new facilities, a weak titanium dioxide outlook and high debt
levels are key risks," Riyadh-based NCB Capital, which has a
"neutral" rating on the stock with a price target of 12.00
riyals, said in a note.
But the insurance sector was bullish after a string of
quarterly results spurred interest. Saudi Indian Company for
Cooperative Insurance surged 3.3 percent after
reporting a 774 percent jump in second-quarter profit before
zakat (tax) to 4.48 million riyals on rising revenues.
UAE, EGYPT
Dubai's index slipped 0.4 percent as Dubai
Financial Market dropped 2.2 percent after the Gulf's
only listed bourse reported a 60 percent fall in second-quarter
net profit to 53.5 million dirhams ($15 million). DFM said the
value of shares traded on the market in the first six months of
2016 shrank 32.7 percent year-on-year.
But logistics company Aramex jumped 5.5 percent in
unusually heavy trade. After the market closed, Bloomberg
reported, citing unnamed sources, that founder Fadi Ghandour had
sold his entire 9.9 percent stake in the firm to Gulf investors
including Emaar Properties chairman Mohamed Alabbar.
In neighbouring Abu Dhabi, the index slipped as the
largest listed bank by market value, First Gulf Bank,
lost 2.4 percent.
Tariq Qaqish, head of asset management at Dubai-based Al Mal
Capital, said low volumes and profit-taking were the main
reasons for the dip in United Arab Emirates stock markets.
Kuwait's main index climbed 1.6 percent on the back
of a few second- and third-tier stocks such as National Consumer
Holding Co, up 220 percent in very thin trade. The
Kuwait 15 index, which represents only the largest and
most liquid stocks, edged down 0.03 percent.
Egypt's main index edged up 0.3 percent as
non-Egyptian investors accumulated shares, while local traders
cashed-out, bourse data showed.
Orascom Telecom, the most heavily traded stock on
the bourse, climbed 1.9 percent. Real estate investment firm
Porto Group Holding jumped 3.9 percent.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 0.7 percent to 6,471 points.
DUBAI
* The index dropped 0.4 percent to 3,540 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index fell 0.5 percent to 4,592 points.
EGYPT
* The index added 0.3 percent to 7,540 points.
QATAR
* The index lost 0.2 percent to 10,538 points.
KUWAIT
* The index climbed 1.6 percent to 5,484 points.
OMAN
* The index edged down 0.03 percent to 5,810 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index rose 0.4 percent to 1,160 points.
(Additional reporting Mariam Abu Bakr; Editing by Andrew
Torchia and Alexander Smith)