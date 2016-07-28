* CIB carries Egypt's index over 8,000 points
* Saudi's SABIC drops 3.8 pct on lower Q2 profit
* Index closes at 3-1/2 month low
* Abu Dhabi slips after bank earnings
* Dubai's Aramex up on strong Q2
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, July 28 Egypt's largest bank helped carry
the stock market higher on Thursday after it posted strong
quarterly earnings, while weak results from blue chips weighed
on some Gulf bourses.
The Cairo index rose 1.5 percent to 8,031 points,
climbing above major technical resistance on the April peak of
7,944 points.
The market euphoria seen on Wednesday, when the index jumped
5.0 percent on news that Cairo was close to obtaining an
International Monetary Fund loan of $21 billion, cooled as
trading volume fell to less than half of the previous day's
level. Seventy percent of traded shares dropped on Thursday.
Allen Sandeep, head of research at Cairo-based Naeem
Brokerage, said clarity on terms of the IMF loan would be needed
before any extended stock market rally could take hold.
"The terms of the loan will likely include fiscal reforms
such as subsidy cuts, although I expect those will come in
phases over multiple years," he said. "But the loan, once
signed, is a vote of confidence which will serve to help support
the economy in the near term."
Commercial International Bank soared 6.6 percent
after it posted a 28 percent year-on-year jump in second-quarter
net profit to 1.46 billion pounds ($164 million), with revenues
up 20 percent.
Meanwhile, Riyadh's index dropped 1.5 percent to
6,336 points, a 3-1/2-month closing low, as Saudi Basic
Industries, the country's top petrochemical firm, fell
3.8 percent after it posted lower second-quarter profits.
SABIC reported a 23.2 percent drop in second-quarter net
profit to 4.74 billion riyals ($1.26 billion) because of lower
selling prices for its products.
The result beat the 3.92 billion riyal average estimate of
analysts polled by Reuters. But SABIC, whose shares had risen in
the past week on hopes for a positive earnings surprise, also
said it would cut its dividend to 2 riyals per share for the
first half of 2016 from 2.5 riyals a year ago.
Telecommunications operator Zain Saudi plunged its
10 percent daily limit after it reported its quarterly net loss
widened to 329 million riyals. Analysts had on average forecast
a 222.1 million riyal loss.
The largest food group in the kingdom, Savola,
sank 3.2 percent after it reported a 43.2 percent fall in
second-quarter net profit and cut its dividend, citing higher
operating expenses and financial charges.
UAE
In Abu Dhabi, the index erased early gains to edge
down 0.1 percent, as National Bank of Abu Dhabi fell
1.6 percent while First Gulf Bank was flat.
Both banks, which are expected to merge early next year,
reported second-quarter profit drops on higher loan provisions
but the results were broadly in line with expectations.
Dubai's index added 0.3 percent as courier firm
Aramex climbed 3.6 percent to 4.00 dirhams after it
reported a 36 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, beating
analysts' estimates.
The Dubai exchange said a firm named Jaona Investment LLC
bought 99 million Aramex shares at 4.40 dirhams each in a
special trading session before the opening on Thursday, giving
it 6.55 percent ownership. The seller was not identified and
Jaona could not be reached for comment. Exchange data showed
there was no change in the ownership of Aramex's biggest
shareholder Levant Logistics Holding, which is 9.9 percent.
Emaar Malls, a subsidiary of Emaar Properties
, lost 1.4 percent. The Dubai Mall operator reported an
11.2 percent rise in quarterly net profit.
