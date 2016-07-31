* Petrochemical shares drag Saudi lower
* Emaar the Economic City rises on Q2 results
* Dubai's du sinks 3.6 percent after Q2 earnings
* Aramex up on founder's sale of stake
* Initial IMF euphoria in Egypt fades
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, July 31 Stock markets in the Gulf fell on
Sunday, weighed down by weak oil prices and lacklustre
second-quarter corporate results over the last few weeks, while
Egypt's main index pulled back on profit-taking after a strong
run.
Riyadh's stock index declined 0.5 percent to a fresh
16-week closing low of 6,302 points as the petrochemical sector
dropped 0.9 percent. The September Brent oil contract
settled at $42.46 a barrel on Friday, down 0.6 percent on the
day and 14.5 percent lower on the month.
Some major companies which reported weak earnings last week
continued their downtrend with major food group Savola
sinking 5.0 percent to 34.20 riyals, its lowest close since Jan.
24. On Thursday the company reported a 43.2 percent drop in
second-quarter net profit and trimmed its
dividend.
But Emaar the Economic City, builder of the King
Abdullah Economic City, rose 2.6 percent. The company reported a
58 percent jump in second-quarter net profit to 79 million
riyals ($21.1 million), though it attributed the rise mainly to
cancellation of a rental contract and to changes in
infrastructure cost estimates for industrial land.
Middle East fund managers have become more bullish towards
equities in the region over the past month because of flows of
money into emerging markets globally, but they remain wary of
the direction of oil prices, a monthly Reuters poll found.
In Dubai, the main index lost 1.0 percent but ended
the month with a 5.2 percent gain.
Telecommunications operator du dropped 3.6 percent
after it reported an 11.3 percent fall in second-quarter net
profit to 445.4 million dirhams ($121.3 million), at the low end
of expectations; analysts at EFG Hermes and SICO Bahrain had
forecast 433.8 million dirhams and 487.1 million dirhams
respectively.
Du needs to regain momentum in the prepaid mobile market if
it is to counteract higher government taxes and halt an earnings
slump, chief executive Osman Sultan said on Sunday.
But courier firm Aramex jumped a further 2.5
percent on the announcement that founder Fadi Ghandour had sold
all his shares in Levant Logistics Holdings, which held his 9.9
percent stake in Aramex.
The sale was part of a move by Dubai entrepreneur Mohamed
Alabbar, who has led two investor groups in buying a combined
16.45 percent stake in Aramex in order to build an e-commerce
platform across the Arab world, according to a source familiar
with the matter.
In Abu Dhabi the index shed 0.4 percent as Aldar
Properties, which is due to report earnings this week,
fell 1.0 percent and Abu Dhabi National Energy slumped
7.7 percent.
Egypt's main index ended five straight days of
gains and shed 0.6 percent to 7,983 points as initial euphoria
over Cairo's effort to secure an International Monetary Fund
loan programme cooled.
Mohammed al-Najjar, head of research at Cairo-based El Marwa
Brokerage, said the index was likely to fall back to 7,900
points but that any positive developments in the IMF talks would
be a positive catalyst for equities.
Two-thirds of traded Egyptian shares declined on Sunday with
Palm Hills Development dropping 1.9 percent.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 0.5 percent to 6,302 points.
DUBAI
* The index declined 1.0 percent to 3,484 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index fell 0.4 percent to 4,575 points.
EGYPT
* The index dropped 0.6 percent to 7,983 points.
QATAR
* The index fell 0.5 percent to 10,604 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged down 0.2 percent to 5,451 points.
OMAN
* The index lost 0.2 percent to 5,844 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index fell 0.4 percent to 1,156 points.
(Additional reporting by Mariam Abu Bakr; Editing by Andrew
Torchia and Adrian Croft)