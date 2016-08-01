* Emaar supports Dubai after posting strong Q2 earnings
* But Dubai Investments slips on Q2 profit dip
* Abu Dhabi's Agthia falls after reporting results
* Kuwait's Zain gains on quarterly net income beat
* Zain Saudi jumps; may be included in competitors' tower
deal
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, Aug 1 Gulf stock markets rose on Monday,
supported by positive quarterly earnings from several major
companies, while Egypt cooled for a second day as foreign
traders exited positions.
Dubai's index added 0.9 percent as Emaar Properties
climbed 1.9 percent to 6.95 dirhams after reporting an
8 percent rise in second-quarter net profit to 1.27 billion
dirhams ($346 million).
That was ahead of the 1.06 billion dirhams forecast by SICO
Bahrain and Thomson Reuters data shows the median target price
of 11 analysts covering the stock is 9.64 dirhams.
Other property-related companies, which have not yet
reported earnings, also fared well with builder Arabtec
gaining 2.8 percent.
But Dubai Investments fell 1 percent after the
company reported a 2.3 percent fall in second-quarter net
profit.
Abu Dhabi's index edged up 0.1 percent. Dana Gas
, which has not yet reported quarterly earnings, gained
3.6 percent. But food producer Agthia dropped 2.7
percent after reporting an 18 percent jump in second-quarter net
profit compared to a year ago.
Kuwaiti telecommunication operator Zain climbed
1.5 percent after it reported late a 14 percent rise in
second-quarter profit to 45 million dinars ($149.3 million),
well ahead of analysts' expectations. EFG Hermes and SICO
Bahrain had forecast 36.2 million dinars and 37.4 million dinars
respectively. Kuwait's main stock index rose 0.3
percent.
SAUDI ARABIA, EGYPT
Saudi Arabia's index gained 0.7 percent with 70
percent of traded stocks advancing as investors bought shares
following recent dips.
Zain Saudi advanced 2.9 percent on news that its
competitors Saudi Telecom Co (STC) and Etihad Etisalat
(Mobily) had signed a deal to jointly explore options
for their network of transmitter towers. The bourse statements
from the top two operators on Sunday did not mention Zain Saudi
by name, but said they might involve "other licensed operators".
STC dropped 2.4 percent while Mobily gained 0.6 percent.
Egypt's main index fell 0.7 percent as
international funds sold shares, bourse data showed. The index
is still up 5.2 percent since Wednesday after Cairo said it was
in talks with the International Monetary Fund on a $21 billion
loan programme.
Juhayna Food Industries declined 7.6 percent after
the country's largest dairy product and juice maker posted net
income of 30 million Egyptian pounds ($3.4 mln) in the second
quarter, down from 65 million pounds a year ago.
"We expected increased costs to weigh on profits, with
margins being sensitive to transactional and translational FX
exposures; however, the impact was a bit greater than
anticipated," Naeem Brokerage said in a note.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index gained 0.7 percent to 6,346 points.
DUBAI
* The index added 0.9 percent to 3,515 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 4,580 points.
EGYPT
* The index dropped 0.7 percent to 7,930 points.
QATAR
* The index increased 0.7 percent to 10,681 points.
KUWAIT
* The index added 0.3 percent to 5,470 points.
OMAN
* The index rose 0.3 percent to 5,861 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index gained 0.5 percent to 1,161 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia and Susan Fenton)