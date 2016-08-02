* Some Saudi petrochemicals and banks fall sharply
* Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties drops after Q2 earnings
* Qatar National Bank hits new eight-month closing high
* But Vodafone Qatar falls after analyst downgrade
* Egypt's Oriental Weavers leaps on Q2 results
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Aug 2 Weak oil prices and global equity
markets pulled down stocks in the Gulf on Tuesday, with some
Saudi Arabian petrochemical shares and banks falling sharply,
but Egypt edged up on the back of its currency's firmness in the
unofficial market.
The Saudi index sank 1.2 percent as petrochemical
giant Saudi Basic Industries fell 1.5 percent and
Saudi British Bank lost 2.7 percent.
But major retailer Jarir Marketing, which had
dropped 18 percent from its June peak because of Saudi Arabia's
economic slowdown, rebounded 2.5 percent.
Dubai's index dropped 1.3 percent as Emaar
Properties lost 1.6 percent, almost erasing its gain
of the previous day after posting strong second-quarter
earnings.
Strong earnings from Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties
failed to boost that market, where the main index dropped 1.6
percent. Aldar fell 2.1 percent after reporting a 9.7 percent
rise in second-quarter net profit to 657.4 million dirhams ($179
million), beating SICO Bahrain's forecast of 384.1 million. Abu
Dhabi banking shares were also very weak.
Qatar outperformed, falling only 0.3 percent because
of a 1.3 percent rise by Qatar National Bank, the
market's biggest lender, to 154.50 riyals, its highest close
since last November.
But Vodafone Qatar, the most heavily traded stock,
dropped 1.6 percent to 11.32 riyals after QNB Financial cut the
stock to an 'underperform' rating, lowering its target price to
8.10 riyals from 9.30.
Egypt's index rose 0.6 percent as the Egyptian
pound continued strengthening on the black market, suggesting
short-term capital outflows may have eased or even halted on a
net basis.
Sentiment towards the pound has improved somewhat since last
week's news that Egypt is negotiating an International Monetary
Fund loan, although a devaluation of the official exchange rate
is still widely expected.
Oriental Weavers Carpet Co jumped 8.0 percent
after reporting a second-quarter net profit of 178 million
Egyptian pounds ($20.05 million), up from 124 million pounds a
year earlier.
