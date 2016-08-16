* FTSE announces criteria for including Qatari stocks in
index
* QNB, Qatar Insurance and Qatar Navigation may benefit
* Dubai index pulls back from technical resistance
* Two Oman cement firms rise on plan for venture
* Egypt's CIB pulls back; fully valued, analysts say
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Aug 16 Qatari stocks rose on Tuesday amid
expectations money will flow into the market when the index
compiler FTSE promotes it to emerging-market status from
frontier market. Most other Gulf markets gave up early gains to
close lower and Dubai pulled back from technical resistance.
FTSE, which will promote Qatar on Sept. 19, announced on
Monday some of the criteria which it will use to choose
individual Qatari stocks for its index, including liquidity
requirements.
Investment bank EFG Hermes said that as a result, it had
raised its prediction for FTSE-related fund inflows next month
to $550 million from $289 million. Three stocks that had looked
unlikely to be chosen - Qatar National Bank (QNB),
Qatar Insurance and Qatar Navigation - were
now likely to enter the index, it said.
Qatar's main stock index jumped 2.2 percent to a
nine-month closing higher of 11,371 points in the heaviest trade
since mid-March as QNB and Qatar Navigation both surged 6.7
percent and Qatar Insurance gained 3.5 percent.
Other major Gulf markets failed to hold onto early gains,
however, despite a further rise of Brent crude oil futures
to $48.74 per barrel, their highest since July 7.
Dubai's index fell 0.4 percent to 3,587 points,
retreating from technical resistance at its April peak of 3,605
points. Emaar Properties, which had led
the market up in recent days, pulled back 1.3 percent.
Abu Dhabi also lost 0.4 percent as banks fell,
although Aldar Properties, the most heavily traded
stock, climbed 2.1 percent.
Saudi Arabia's index fell 0.5 percent in a
broad-based decline, with losers outnumbering gainers 119 to 30.
Zain Saudi Arabia outperformed, closing flat, after
saying it would save 175 million riyals ($46.7 million) by using
a Chinese bank to refinance a 2.25 billion riyal loan that it
had secured just two months ago.
In Oman, two cement companies outperformed after they said
they planned to set up a new plant in a joint venture with the
government authority developing the country's Duqm special
economic zone. Oman Cement Co rose 2.6 percent and
Raysut Cement Co added 2.1 percent.
In Egypt, the index dropped 0.8 percent on
profit-taking. It had risen for most of the past three weeks in
response to Egypt's talks with the International Monetary Fund
for a loan. Nine of the 10 most heavily trade stocks retreated.
Commercial International Bank, a favourite of
foreign investors, slipped 0.6 percent to 51.50 Egyptian pounds
after climbing 23 percent since the end of June. The median
price target for the stock of 14 analysts surveyed by Thomson
Reuters is 51 pounds.
(Editing by Larry King)