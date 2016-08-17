* Qatar Insurance extends strong gains
* All Saudi petrochemical stocks drop
* Saudi Steel Pipes jumps on Aramco deal
* Emaar Properties weighs on Dubai
* Egypt's Amer Group slumps after results
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, Aug 17 Most Middle Eastern stock markets
fell on Wednesday with Saudi Arabia hit by a broad sell-off, but
support for Qatar persisted on expectations of fund inflows when
index compiler FTSE includes it in its emerging market index
next month.
Doha's index rose 0.3 percent to a new nine-month
closing high of 11,409 points, extending Tuesday's 2.2 percent
rise.
Qatar Insurance gained a further 3.9 percent after
rising 3.5 percent on the previous day on hopes the stock will
among those included in the FTSE's emerging market index. Qatar
National Bank (QNB) added 0.4 percent to 169.10
riyals, taking its gains over the last two days to 7.0 percent.
Some analysts believe the market may stay strong into
mid-September, when the FTSE change takes effect and passive
funds will flow in tracking the index. Akber Khan of Doha-based
Al Rayan Investment said: "Judging by the experience of previous
upgrades, strength should continue ahead of more than $500
million of passive buying in September."
Other analysts believe news of the upgrade has now been
fully priced in, leaving some shares vulnerable to pull-backs.
QNB, for example, is now at a 6.5 percent premium to the mean
fair value estimate of 10 analysts polled by Reuters.
Meanwhile Saudi Arabia's benchmark index fell 1.7
percent to 6,220 points, its lowest close for four months. All
14 listed petrochemical shares declined with bellwether Saudi
Basic Industries dropping 2.1 percent.
But Saudi Steel Pipes jumped 5.4 percent in
unusually heavy trade after it announced that it had been
awarded a 127 million riyal ($33.9 million) contract by state
oil company Saudi Aramco to supply pipes.
Dubai's main index retreated 0.9 percent to 3,557
points, pulling back further from technical resistance on its
April peak of 3,605 points.
Emaar Properties lost 1.1 percent and Dubai
Financial Market, the only listed exchange in the Gulf,
dropped 2.8 percent.
Abu Dhabi's index slipped 0.4 percent as blue chip Abu
Dhabi Commercial Bank retreated 5 percent.
EGYPT
Cairo's main index fell 0.5 percent, pulling
further away from a 14-month high hit on Monday. The index had
had risen for most of the past three weeks in response to
Egypt's talks with the International Monetary Fund for a loan.
Amer Group, a real estate firm, slumped 6.3
percent to 0.30 Egyptian pounds after it reported a 60 percent
year-on-year drop in second-quarter net income, after minority
interests.
Cairo brokerage Naeem attributed the drop in profit to low
off-plan sales and operating losses in the restaurant, hotel and
shopping mall segments. But analysts at Naeem maintained a "buy"
rating on the stock with a target price of 0.92 pounds.
Commercial International Bank, a favourite of
foreign investors, slipped a further 1.5 percent after falling
0.6 percent on Tuesday.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)